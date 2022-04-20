Under a major overhaul of visa regulations announced Monday, the UAE is to allow visitors and holidaymakers to enter and stay for up to 60 days as standard. The new rules take effect from September.

The new system of entry and residence aims at attracting and retaining global talents and skilled workers from all over the world.

Visitors coming to the UAE will be able to stay for twice as long as before, creating greater flexibility and allowing them to explore everything that this nation has to offer.

For visitors who travel here and might want to consider it as a place to live or work in the future, doubling the amount of time they can stay here affords them a far greater chance to savour the full nuances of living here.

The timing of these visa chances are certainly to be welcomed, coming as they do at a time when the travel and tourism industry is recovering from a two-year slump necessitated by public health measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Airline traffic is resuming, with Dubai airport alone expected to see some 60 million passengers passing through its terminal this year. Abu Dhabi is experiencing a similar robust recovery in passenger numbers.

This certainly will add momentum to a travel sector that is still basking in the glow of international publicity generated by the UAE’s successful hosting of Expo 2020.

But these visa changes will also allow residents living here to be able to host longer-term visits from friends and families, creating strong ties with families and fostering a greater sense of belonging here.

This new visa regimen also provides an opportunity for potential investors to spend more time here, taking a longer and deeper look at the wonderful economic advantages the UAE has for businesses and manufacturers.

Being allowed to spend more time in the UAE will foster business relationships, allowing entrepreneurs and investors ample time to network and build key relationships to grow businesses and create jobs. And it allows job hunters time to find work here.

With a myriad of excellent academic institutions and universities offering world-class courses, allowing students to come and visit for longer periods also offers them ample time to assess the courses and research opportunities afforded by colleges and educational institutes in the UAE.