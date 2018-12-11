After days of mounting criticism and opposition from across all corners of the parliamentary divide, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced that her beleaguered government would not be proceeding with a vote on the terms of Brexit that she had negotiated with the European Union (EU). In any situation, such a move would be an embarrassing climb-down. In the case of May, on an issue so critical now to her nation, as the clock relentlessly ticks towards that departure date of March 29, the move was one that showed just how weak her position is, both as a Prime Minister of a nation so divided over the very meaning and nature of Brexit, and also as the leader of a Conservative party that is divided, unruly and in a state of near-rebellion.