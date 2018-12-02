At the best of times, the Group of 20 industrialised nations is an unwieldy one, and the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing has made matters worse. The Trump administration has imposed $200 billion (Dh734 billion) in tariffs on Chinese goods, and the dispute threatens to escalate, with significant ramifications for an already-slowing Chinese economy and global trade. In this regard, there was at least agreement between representatives from Washington and Beijing that there would be a 90-day moratorium on the imposition of tariffs between the world’s two largest economies. There was also an agreement that the G20 is committed to a rules-based international order in common dealings.