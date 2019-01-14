The successes and failures, crises and its solutions, personal loss and grief all teach ways to surmount future setbacks. Shaikh Mohammad touches an emotional chord when he talks about his mother Shaikha Latifa, and the pain and void at her loss. Recalling other disasters and tragedies like the huge fire in Deira and the outbreak of measles, Shaikh Mohammad says, every setback spurred Dubai to rebuild and regain strength. Like how the measles outbreak prompted his grandfather Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum to build a hospital, the Rashid Hospital which to this day provides care for the ill and the infirm. Shaikh Mohammad also discusses his outlook. “The worst things to affect a human being are vanity, megalomania, the belief in one’s own power and his dependence on his limited mortal strength,” Shaikh Mohammad says in the book. There are many more nuggets like these in his book. Nuggets that offer lessons that could be useful to one and all — people and leaders, citizens and expatriates.