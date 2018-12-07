However, whether or not Iran is serious in its current threats, what is evidently clear is that it has no intention of curbing its meddling in the region where it supports proxy militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. The nuclear deal reached with world powers under the administration of former US president Barack Obama only served to empower it to boost its malign activities. This is especially seen in Yemen where its support for Al Houthi militias has further prolonged the three-year war that wreaked havoc on the country and caused sufferings to millions. Its arming of the militants in Yemen defies international conventions and the UN resolutions.