Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi launch the first COVID-19 vaccine production line in the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

The successful development of vaccines and their mass distribution have always provided the way forward throughout this pandemic.

In nations such as the UAE, Israel, and the UK, where vaccination programmes have been developed and undertaken as a matter of priority. And the benefits of vaccination have become even more obvious with the passing of time.

Going forward, the reality is that coronavirus will be with us for the foreseeable future, and it may require us all to have regular vaccines to ensure that the prevalent mutant variants are held at bay. It is possible that the we will need doses of effective vaccines in the coming months.

Public health authorities and officials in the UAE have worked very closely with Chinese partners to test the efficacy of the anti-coronavirus vaccines. Under the fresh venture, that success can be replicated and multiplied as never before. And the ability to produce vaccines here is a real shot in the arm for all - Gulf News

The launching of a new joint initiative between the UAE and China underscores the need for an effective and cohesive vaccine development programme, one that effectively produces billions of doses of vaccines as needed — and ensuring that they meet best international regulatory standards.

Delivering vaccines quickly and effectively

The project between Group 42 and China’s BNBG — more commonly known as Sinopharm — will be based in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and highlights the expertise, manufacturing and production capabilities of the free zone and its location to both air transport and marine port facilities — an ability to deliver vaccines quickly and effectively to the world.

But this is more than a business venture, it is one that enhances and improves the quality of life and health of billions. As Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation noted at the launch of the project with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it is a project that underscores the protection of humanity.

Over the past decade, the UAE has focused on transitioning the national economy away from its dependence on the petrochemical and energy sector. The development of life sciences, harnessing the intellectual know-how of our brightest and best, is one pillar of this strategy.

Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, where there is a critical dependency on the production and delivery of vaccinations, this joint initiative serves as a very timely reminder indeed that the UAE’s focus has been spot on.