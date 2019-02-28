It’s almost nine months since the president of the United States and the leader of North Korea met in Singapore for an historic first summit, and the very fact that Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shook hands marked a considerable thaw in the rhetoric and a dialling down of the tensions that seemed inevitably to bring the two into conflict over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons’ programme. Fast forward to Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday for a sequel of that historic summit and it’s clear that the hope of Singapore has been replaced by the realities of trying to resolve the interminable differences between Kim’s regime and a US administration that is eager for a foreign policy coup.