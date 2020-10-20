A street lamp in Paris decorated with the French flag Image Credit: AP

The heinous murder of a French teacher last week by a 18-year-old has sent shock waves of revulsion across Europe. There can be no justification by any rational person that allows for the brutal decapitation of Samuel Paty, a 47-year teacher who was singled out by his killer and murdered in front of his preparatory school in the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine suburb, north of Paris. The targeted attack has been widely condemned in France, Europe and across the world.

Paty’s killer was shot dead by police and, since then, some 15 people have been detained by authorities investigating the attack and messages of support posted in support of this sickening act. First and foremost, there can be no room for extremism and violent acts anywhere in the world. Such actions run contrary to tolerance and principles of open societies.

The recent history of France has been pockmarked with examples of extremism, but it has also shown a remarkable ability to heal, forgive, and call for openness and equality for all. There is no easy path forward in France, in the EU or elsewhere, when forces of darkness are only too willing to take root in ignorance, in creed, colour or inequality. The glory of French society is its diversity, its embrace of differences, its acceptance of people from every corner of the Francophone and beyond - Gulf News

The slain teacher is to be posthumously awarded France’s highest honour and tens of thousands have taken to rallies in the country to condemn his murder and decry the extremism that brought about his killings. But the violent act has once again provided an opportunity for those of the far right of French society who fan Islamophobia. For too long, those on the right have been guilty of Islamophobia and extremism — evils no different than the extremism that let to Paty’s murder.

