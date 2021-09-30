An aerial view of Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of Expo. It is home to the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai is on a rendezvous with history. As the world continued to dust off one of the worst pandemics in history, Dubai has brought the world together at Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate humanity’s determination to move forward to ensure a brighter future.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the 35th in the history of these great exhibitions, was a dream just a decade ago. It became an idea and then a project that won global consensus eight years ago. Today, it is a reality that is destined to impress the world, which will be flocking to the UAE over the course of the next six months to witness the renewal of optimism.

We are going to be part of this pursuit of humanity to find solutions to different problems of today’s world. The Expo brings together 192 countries displaying their ideas, inventions and innovations that tackle the dilemmas of an increasingly fast-paced world that has become overly reliant on technology and artificial intelligence in almost all aspects of life, while many parts of it continue to suffer from poverty, hunger, conflicts and the lack of resources.

The UAE and Dubai will once again be examples of the commitment to serve humanity by providing an extraordinary platform to showcase, discuss and develop solutions for these issues.

A turning point

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, says Expo 2020 Dubai will be a turning point in our history and one of the most exceptional events in Expo history. Since its inception in London in 1851, previous exhibitions have contributed to the spread of knowledge and science by promoting the scientific inventions aimed at improving life.

In 34 Expos over the past 170 years, the world took the first looks at countless discoveries, innovations and inventions that changed the world such as the telephone, the monoplane, the X-ray machine, the first TV broadcast, the mobile phone and the clean energy car among many others.

Today, this young nation offers a new example by leading the way in the promotion of multilateral world, reaching out to our partners on this planet to join hands in addressing the burring issues of modern world.