The latest set of initiatives, unveiled on Tuesday, further their integration not just with the national agenda, but also make more room to place their imprint on the international stage. For example, the accent on gender equality ambassadors at the United Nations and a push to have more Emirati women in diplomatic missions and as representatives in international organisations are key predicators of their greater ability to shape the global discourse. This will pave the way for Emirati women to have their voices heard across the global stage, an indispensable strength for the UAE and a shot in the arm for the greater principle of contribution of women at the highest levels of international policymaking.