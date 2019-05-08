There is no better feeling than helping others when they are most in need

People break their fast at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai during Iftar on 7th May, 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

We are blessed to live in a nation where there are few who are left in need, and there is a framework in place that places caring and sharing at the heart of the society. And now, with Ramadan upon us, as we reflect on our relationships with others, it is a perfect time too to embrace the true spirit of giving, of lending a helping hand to our fellow men.

From its very earliest days, this is a nation that has always been quick to offer assistance, to help others, to reach out to those in need at their time of greatest need. The leadership of this nation has always been quick to apply the resources of state, its generosity, its spirit of giving, to help others. The reality is that year after year, the UAE tops global metrics consistently when it comes to providing aid and assistance to others.

Earlier this week, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting, using the occasion to congratulate the UAE leadership and the people here, and those across the wider Arab and Muslim world, on the occasion of Ramadan. It was also an opportunity to express support for the holistic philosophy of giving, urging everyone across Emirati society and across every sector, to undertake philanthropic activities.

Right now, we are in the middle of the Year of Tolerance, a time of reflection and focusing our activities in improving relationships with each other, promoting understanding, creating and nurturing the differences that make us unique, but unite us fully in our endeavours of building a better nation for all.

Looking outwards, there are no shortage of situations — be it helping refugees or those forced to flee conflict and social strife — those in Syria, trying to rebuild; those in Cox’s Bazaar, who long to return to their native Rakhine state in Myanmar, without fear of violence or persecution; or those who face the sharp edge of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip. Looking inward, there are charities and agencies the work hard to provide the care and attention needed by the elderly, the infirm, those afflicted by ailments and illnesses. There are global agencies too that work to eliminate conditions brought by viruses, pests, diseases and malnutrition, making villages and communities safer and healthier for all.