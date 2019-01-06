First and foremost, there is recognition that the federal union takes precedence and that Dubai is an integral part of that bond makes up our great nation. It makes clear that the two are indivisible and that the interests of the UAE are those of Dubai, are intertwined, inseparable and united for the betterment of this nation. Secondly, no one person is above the rule of law. It is a pivotal recognition that our system of justice is the framework for our nation, that it works on the rule of law, and that those laws apply to all regardless of colour, creed, class or stature. And the second principle makes it clear too that begins with the Ruling Family and extends to all, promising swift due process.