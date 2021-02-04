Dubai has never been known to rest on its laurels Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Five minutes and one click — that’s all it now takes to set up a business in Dubai from anywhere in the world.

This has been made possible thanks to the launch of Invest Dubai by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new digital platform for entrepreneurs looking to set up shop in Dubai will not only cover more than 2,000 commercial activities and various licence types, but also help guide them to the right industries and funding opportunities and connect them to all necessary services and approvals required to start a company.

With this largest of its kind one-stop shop for investments, Dubai has once again served a timely reminder on why it remains the destination of choice for industries and entrepreneurs in the region and globally.

With world-class digital infrastructure and technological backbone, solid legislative environment, investor-friendly business landscape, top quality of life and one of the safest societies in the world, Dubai has always been an exemplar for businesses and investors looking to transform their dreams into opportunities.

It is for this reason that Dubai scored a high 94.8 in the Ease of Doing Business score by the World Bank in 2020, with the UAE ranking among the top 20 countries to start a business.

From brands such as Careem and Souq.com to dozens of home-grown labels in food, fashion and tech start-ups, Dubai is a testimony to how nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit and creating the right environment and infrastructure enables businesses big and small to grow into global success stories.

But Dubai has never been known to rest on its laurels — and this latest initiative, along with a series of bold economic and investment measures adopted last year, is the clearest proof of that.

For investors worldwide, businesses in the post-pandemic era require agility and the provision to move rapidly to garner opportunities in a competitive market — and that’s exactly what Invest Dubai has made possible, thanks to smart digital solutions and the seamless integration between key ministries, immigration offices, the Dubai Department of Economic Development and allied local and federal agencies.

The hassle-free process not only saves precious time and effort for investors but also allows them to focus on growing their businesses right from the inception.

For Dubai, the platform will serve as a key pillar towards its economic diversification and set a new benchmark in leveraging smart technologies for economic solutions.