Dubai Council will pave the way for future growth and development, raising the emirate’s stature at home and internationally Image Credit: Gulf News

With its global outlook and futuristic architecture, Dubai is already a focal point globally. The emirate’s heritage and history is built around trade but in recent years Dubai diversified. In that respect the emirate’s transformation is remarkable. In 2021, the place is a radically different place from what it used to be only a few decades ago.

But what of the future? How does Dubai continue to grow and prosper. How does it continue to climb the development index that it has embarked upon, and how can its future growth and stellar journey be continued?

The answer to those key questions were largely answered on Saturday with the establishment of the new Dubai Council.

The announcement was made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai as he issued a law setting up the Dubai Council to foresee and develop the emirate’s future development agenda. The new council will also promote Dubai’s competitiveness and leadership regionally and internationally, and enhance its global reputation as one of the most preferred cities for work and living.

Planning and administrative oversight body

It will be the key planning and administrative oversight body that will pave the way for future growth and development, raising the emirate’s stature at home and internationally, ensuring that all of the different entities that make the emirate function and prosper are working cohesively and in a structured and focused fashion.

“We have many different styles to manage our development progress to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of our government work,” Shaikh Mohammad said as Dubai council was announced.

This is a powerhouse initiative, one that brings together key personnel focused on growing Dubai and keep it moving forward on a journey that has already passed so many milestones.

Shaikh Mohammad will chair the new council, with Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Shaikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai playing key roles.