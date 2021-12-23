Image Credit: Supplied

As the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is looming over global holiday travel, the news that the Dubai International Airport is 100 per cent operational has come as a source of hope and optimism for global aviation industry.

The latest data show Dubai Airport terminals are getting busier as travellers try to stick to their year-end holiday travel plans.

Earlier this week, the Dubai Airport said it is fully operational, marking a complete rebound from the pandemic-induced slump. While visitors to Dubai exceeded 1 million in October, the airport reached the important milestone of 1 million passengers per week in November.

Dubai’s speedy recovery in passenger numbers has not come as a surprise to all those who track the trends in global aviation industry following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Clear and meticulous implementation of the rigorous precautionary health protocol regime in the emirate and across the country is gradually bearing fruits in terms of growing confidence in the city as a safe destination for travellers.

Positive performance of air travel

The positive performance of air travel reinforcing the role of Dubai in aviation recovery comes at a time global travel and have been facing an existential dilemma following long-drawn shutdowns and extended flight bans to several destinations.

The gradual and steady opening of inbound and outbound travel for UAE residents and transit passengers have boosted the aggregate passenger numbers. While the traffic reached 10.6 million passengers in the first half of 2021, the year-to-date passenger numbers have reached 20.7 million.

With the busy year-end holiday season expected to further boost further growth in travel demand, passenger numbers are expected to reach 28.9 million by the end of 2021.

Undoubtedly, Dubai Airport’s fast rebound is closely linked to the rapid recovery in operations of Emirates and flydubai. Emirates has been quick to respond to the reopening of key international routes that saw its revenues surging by 81 per cent to Dh24.7 billion in the first half of this year.