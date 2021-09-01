Customers at the Dubai Mall Image Credit: Gulf News

While the world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE is on the verge of beating the coronavirus. Newly reported cases have dropped below 1,000 a day, and that has allowed the country to breathe easier. But life had returned to near normal long before that.

All government offices have reported full attendances, and the private sector too has followed suit. Schools are gearing up for in-class learning in October, although they have resumed classes after the break with distance and blended learning. Businesses had reopened more than a year back, and trade activities are in full swing. The high hotel occupancy points to high volumes of tourist traffic, which is a ringing endorsement of the safety protocols in the UAE.

This would not have been possible without the concerted efforts of everyone in the UAE, a fact acknowledged by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. While declaring that “the worst part is over”, Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE medical fraternity’s excellent work in reining in COVID-19, saying, “the UAE has worked as one team and created a universal model of addressing the pandemic”.

Although the medical sector led the charge against the pandemic, all government agencies and the private sector too contributed in equal measure. The ambulance services with the paramedics had trimmed their response time to four minutes when handling calls from suspected COVID patients.

Private and government hospitals threw open their facilities and allocated staff to treat COVID patients, and more advanced medical equipment and medications were procured for treatment.

The Civil Defence too rose to the challenge of enforcing the safety regulations, and the Municipality spearheaded the drive to disinfect public spaces. And schools and universities keep the education going with distance learning. Everyone weighed in to combat the scourge of the new coronavirus.

Each one of us helped in our own way. By wearing facemasks diligently, observing social distancing at public places and ramping up hand hygiene with frequent washing with soap or sanitisers, every resident helped keep the virus at bay.