Policing can take many forms, but when a programme has an effective and immediate result in cutting crime statistics then clearly it is one that is a success — and those behind the initiative should indeed be acknowledged for their work. Over the past year, Dubai Police has developed and implemented the Schools Security initiative. And statistics compiled by the department show that there has been a 38 per cent decline in anti-social behaviours by youths in both public and private schools. In real terms, incidents of bullying, harassment, cases related to teenage smoking and fights between students have declined dramatically, with recorded incidents falling by more than a third.