We are now at a critical juncture in our human development both technologically and in terms of the natural world we all share in our trips around the Sun. We are stewards of this planet, passed to us from previous generations, beholden to ensure that it survives, that its remains liveable and that maybe, one day, our children’s children will actually get to enjoy seeing a polar bear in its natural environment, or be able to play in the sun, drinking enough water. Certainly, the anecdotal evidence is that our weather events are getting more severe by the year, our climate is changing, our world altered by our industries, our dependence on fossil fuels and our convenient throwaway lifestyle.