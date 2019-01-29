The UAE has been continually emphasising its aim of developing a first-rate education system. What does this really mean? Pared down to its basics, it means that schools must offer the kind of learning that is dynamic as opposed to stratified, thought-provoking as opposed to didactic and expansive as opposed to classroom-confined. And how can they do that? By acknowledging that teaching is not only about the flow of information from the expert to the novice; that it is also about letting the pursuit of an interest by a student become a learning lesson. The reduction of the school week for this purpose is therefore, in effect, the redefinition of the teaching method in practice.