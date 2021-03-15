Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Twenty years from now, Dubai will be vastly bigger, greener, thriving city where 5.8 million people will live and work in an urban landscape built around community, economic, recreational and nature reserves.

It will be a city where people-led development will instill a sense of community, where interconnectivity will be at our fingertips and footsteps, and more than three million people will live within 800 metres of a main public transport station.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday released Dubai 2040, the master development plan that will build Dubai better and bigger for 2040, laying out a step-by-step route map for Dubai to become the best city in the world for the 5.8 million who will call it home.

This is the natural continuation of a visionary development journey started by the late Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum in the sixties which has seen the city and emirate evolve into a city that promotes the greatest human values and possibilities and an environment where people from around the world can thrive.

In 1960, Dubai was a small city focused on the Creek on the dhows that came and went. It has already developed into a thriving conurbation that is the envy of planners the world over. And now Dubai 2040 sets out that next phase of growth. It’s the seventh such plan since 1960.

It will be green, with vast swathes of parks and with 60 per cent of Dubai to be dedicated to nature reserves. The emirate will be comprised of five main urban areas, focusing the main draws of the city to specific zones: Deira and Bur Dubai, the birthplace of the city’s historical essence; Downtown and Business Bay as a global financial hub; Dubai Marina and JBR for tourism and entertainment; Expo 2020 as an international gate for exhibitions and events; and Dubai Silicon Oasis as a centre for knowledge and innovation.

People-led development will enhance a sense of community while designated and integrated service centres in each area will be developed, with 55 per cent of the population living within 800 metres of a main public transport station.

There will be space designated for educational and health facilities will increase by 25 per cent, areas for hotels and tourism by 134 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed said the plan would provide “the best and finest” quality of living for the population.