A truck carrying aid donated by Saudi Arabia makes its way into Iraq after the opening of Saudi-Iraqi border in Arar, Saudi Arabia, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Maher Nazeh Image Credit: Reuters

For the first time in 30 years, the border between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iraq is now open, with transport trucks, goods and food stuffs crossing between the two Arab nations at the Arar frontier post. The strategically important crossing had been closed since 1990 when the Kingdom severed ties with Iraq after Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.

The reopening of the border marks a new milestone in the long and historic relationship between these two Arab neighbours and it’s a day that has long been anticipated by members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. By unsealing the gates, removing the physical barriers and letting traffic and trade flow once more, it is a clear statement that Iraq’s standing is now restored and it is indeed open for business once again.

The reopening of the border at Arar is the latest positive development to accrue from the ongoing dialogue between Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, and both deserve kudos for their efforts in bringing Iraq back into the tent of Arab brothers. Simply put, the reopening of the border is a good day’s work and positive for all.

A clear mesage

It needs to be noted here too that there is also a clear message for other nations in the Gulf and across the wider region. Yes, the events of 1990 and subsequently have profoundly affected the region. But time, dialogue and goodwill between Arabs has triumphed; old quarrels have been set aside, and there is more to be gained by opening borders than putting up walls and turning up the rhetoric. Arabs together are much stronger than Arabs apart.

There is a lesson here too that shows the positive effects of economic trade, commerce and common business interests and objectives are effective in bringing real and meaningful change. For the lorry drivers that carry their goods, the companies that make those products, the stores that sell, the opening of the Saudi-Iraq border will put more money in circulation — always a welcome development.