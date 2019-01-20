If it’s too good to be true, it’s too good to be true. That’s an old truism that needs to be restated and taken to heart by anyone who believes that money can easily be made or jobs easy to come by. They’re not. And that’s the reality of life. It’s a reality too that needs to be taken to heart by those who turn to the internet and seek out employment through such scams as proffered by Wisdom Jobs, an Indian firm based in Cyber Towers in Hyderabad.
As revealed through Gulf News, Wisdom Jobs is nothing more than a shell, managing to extract exorbitant fees from unsuspecting job hunters who are taken in by their claims of more than 80,000 jobs in Dubai alone. Some job hunters have parted with as much as Dh6,400 before they realised that they had been had. And there’s no job at the end of the rainbow, just a gaping hole in personal accounts from monies paid to Wisdom Jobs for supposedly forwarding resumes to non-existent employers. Yes, it is cruel; yes, it preys on the vulnerable; and yes, it plays on the desire for personal betterment, seemingly at a price that those duped are willing to pay.
It’s also said that a fool and his money are soon parted. That’s a truism that certainly needs to be borne in mind in any dealings at any time on the internet. Cyberspace is rampant with shady offers and all manners of ways to separate money from those clicking through get-rich schemes, hiring professionals through ads or investing for your pension. Yes, and you can find a Thai wife, a Russian bride and buy part of the Brooklyn Bridge or swamp land in Florida perfect for any aspiring real estate investor.
Prospective job hunters need to keep their wits around them, and if any employment agency charges any fee to applicants at any time, it is a scam. In reality, companies hire job agencies to find suitable candidates. If you’re asked for money at any time by any company for job searches, it is a scam. And if you’re foolish enough to part with your money, there’s even less sense to throw good money after bad in the vain hope that something is going to come of it.
If you are looking for a job through internet searches, use reputable sites that are dedicated to finding work. Keep your wits about you too — and your money in your pocket. After all, if it’s too good to be true, it’s simply too good to be true.