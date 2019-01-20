As revealed through Gulf News, Wisdom Jobs is nothing more than a shell, managing to extract exorbitant fees from unsuspecting job hunters who are taken in by their claims of more than 80,000 jobs in Dubai alone. Some job hunters have parted with as much as Dh6,400 before they realised that they had been had. And there’s no job at the end of the rainbow, just a gaping hole in personal accounts from monies paid to Wisdom Jobs for supposedly forwarding resumes to non-existent employers. Yes, it is cruel; yes, it preys on the vulnerable; and yes, it plays on the desire for personal betterment, seemingly at a price that those duped are willing to pay.