The presence of an unusually high number of banks serving small populations and the fall in profitability call for consolidation. In the Gulf, M&A is a cost-effective way to restructure the banking system by eliminating institutions that are perceived as inefficient and without adequate liquidity and strong asset bases, thus creating larger entities that are financially more robust and efficient. Consolidation has become imperative due to slowing economic growth resulting from sustained low oil price, stiff competition — numerous banks serve small populations — and the rising costs associated with branch operations in an environment where loan growth is expected to average about 6 per cent in 2019 from the double-digit growth witnessed before the global financial crisis.