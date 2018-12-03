This apparent rapprochement is in the interest of both sides, and the region at large. It also highlights the fact that the authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan are alive to the ground realities. They need to cherish the substantial autonomy their region already enjoys within a federal Iraq, without trying to provoke Baghdad with ill-advised moves. Baghdad’s furious reaction to the vote last year, and the support the federal government got from major nations in the region and beyond, underscored the importance of territorial integrity. In a region torn apart by conflict, it is crucial to bear in mind that break-up of nation-states along ethnic or religious lines will only create more instability and prompt other groups to seek a similar path.