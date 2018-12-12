Will these results herald the end of the one-sided political narrative that has been dominant in India for the last few years? It’s difficult to to say. Even during these elections, the BJP resorted to low blows against the Gandhis. Modi’s taunts on Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, in an attempt to make it a contest between Naamdar vs Kaamdar (dynast vs performer), didn’t work. The BJP’s Hindutva plank, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s anti-minority narrative, did not help its cause either. The party’s political phraseology, calling for a Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India), too seemed to have had a reverse impact.