His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, on Wednesday. Image Credit: WAM

President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi of Egypt, along with a high-level delegation of his government officials, is here for two days of talks with the UAE leadership. Upon his arrival on Wednesday he met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to discuss matters of mutual interest.

While the UAE may be one of the youngest nations in the region and Egypt one of the oldest, there are very close and deep ties between the two, both sharing a common outlook when it comes to issues affecting the wider region. Together Egypt and the UAE, along with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, have called upon Doha to meet international obligations in fighting terror and extremism. Both the UAE and Egypt are in lockstep when it comes to issues emanating from Iran’s foreign policies and its support for destabilising elements from the Bab Al Mandab to the Mediterranean Sea, and both Abu Dhabi and Cairo are united in fighting extremists and terrorists.

Leaders from both nations have been in regular contact and visit each other often. These engagements are a clear sign of the strong friendship and very cordial relations that exist between the people peoples and their leaders. In Sheikh Mohamed’s own words, “consolidating the brotherly relations with Egypt” is a priority. Already this year Cairo and Abu Dhabi have signed agreements in areas such as housing, irrigation, trade and industry and further agreements will be concluded during this current visit by President Al Sissi.

The UAE is a firm and long-standing ally of Egypt since the days of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was aware of the pivotal role and historical and political leverage of Egypt and recognised Egypt’s stability as fundamental to all Arabs. And long may the friendship endure.

When it comes to the economy of Egypt, the UAE has long been a supporter of creating the conditions that improve the stability and prosperity of all Egyptians, and many UAE-based companies are enjoying the opportunities afforded by the most populous nation in the Arab world.

Abu Dhabi and Cairo understand too the pivotal role and potential for a stable Libya and the wider North African region.