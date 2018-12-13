The UAE has placed air quality as one of the key issues in its National Vision 2021 agenda, aiming to reach 90 per cent target of clean air by 2021 and it is fitting that this is a high-ranking priority because every aspect of urban progress — such as industrialisation, expanding transport network, construction — brings along with it challenges to air quality. Compounding these man-made challenges are natural contributions to air quality such as the UAE’s desert environment, which means the presence of sand particles in the air is an inevitability. While nature’s writ is beyond our control, we can, and must, ensure that our own urgency for development, engineered through a self-delineated vision, does not come at the cost of our health and happiness.