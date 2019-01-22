The international stabilisation forces and the security services of Afghanistan have worked long and hard, paying a heavy price for the gains made in civilian society thus far in the current chapter of the nation’s progress and modernisation. Certainly, the decision by the current administration in Washington to draw down the numbers of its service members on the ground in Afghanistan does not bode well for international efforts to maintain peace and stability across its troubled provinces. Doing so merely helps create a vacuum that benefits those intent on undoing all the good work done by the Afghan government and international forces. The correct approach would be for the US to delay its drawdown until the right conditions for peace and dialogue prevail in Afghanistan.