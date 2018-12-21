The talks in Abu Dhabi too will have taken on a new and timely significance, given that United States President Donald Trump has, following his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, now indicated that he would be drawing down the number of military personnel stationed in Afghanistan as well. And without the counsel of Defence Secretary Jim Mattis now, there will be a greater onus on reaching a deal with the Taliban. Washington believes that any eventual peace settlement must be agreed between the warring Afghan sides, but the Taliban have so far refused to talk directly with the Afghan government, claiming it is an illegitimate foreign-appointed regime. Nevertheless, getting the Taliban and the US to talk, even in these early tentative stages, is a good first — and essential — step.