Over the past six years, the summit has provided a platform to allow decision makers and governmental officials to discuss new ways of dealing with and shaping change and the decision-making process, analysing the social, political, economic and technological factors that shape decisions and policies, and how to pre-empt, predict and process those changes — all to improve and enhance the lives of the more than seven billion of us who share this planet, live together, our interactions and our use of its precious resources. That’s a huge ask, and this year’s edition will focus on the development of human life, and how governments’ efforts can shape a better future for us all.