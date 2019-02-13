A simple truth the UAE has always demonstrated about change is that if you make it for the right reasons, it will inevitably lead to positive outcomes. The World Government Summit, that concluded its seventh edition on Tuesday, is one such example. Launched in 2013 by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event has, over the years, turned into a powerful instrument of empowerment for governments around the world for the reason that its purpose is grounded in a universal good: To help shape the future of governments and enhance their role in serving their people.