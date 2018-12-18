These kind of numbers call for a vigorous strategy to combat the problem and Dubai, and the UAE, have repeatedly risen to the challenge through farsightedness and on-the-ground performance. For example, the Thalassaemia Centre set up in Dubai in 1989, was the first such facility of its kind in the Middle East. From early diagnosis of the condition, to educating parents on how to attend to their children with the condition and addressing the reasons behind the mortality rate — as well as inviting schools, universities to its premises for a debriefing — the Centre’s efforts have played a tremendous role in scripting the current success story. By making the younger generation cognisant of their choices and responsibilities regarding marital pre-screening for thalassaemia gene, the authorities have placed preemptive action at the forefront of their campaign.