Over the past 12 months, the Cabinet adopted 669 resolutions during its 21 meetings — measures that reflect the government’s efforts to continue to meet expectations and shape and lead national efforts in all areas of the economy and society. Indeed, the government is now focusing on meeting the goals set down in the Vision 2021 manifesto and is beginning to lay the groundwork for the UAE Centennial in 2071. And the Cabinet’s work for 2019 will also be clearly focused on meeting the expectations of the Year of Tolerance in building a society of peaceful coexistence for all, setting a global example of how people from some 200 nations can thrive in harmony in their shared UAE homeland.