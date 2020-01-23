Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future, speaks in Davos as Priyanka Chopra looks on Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE has stepped up to the plate once again. On September 26 this year, it will be a participant in a global endeavour to eradicate poverty, it announced at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

Dubai will be one of the 10 host cities for Global Goal Live, organised by Global Citizen, the international organisation that aims to build a movement to end extreme poverty by 2030.

The end-goal of the live musical event — raising funds towards sustainable goals — is in synergy with the core beliefs of the UAE. Since its founding days, the UAE has been guided by the call of philanthropy and with each passing decade, its leadership has achieved greater heights and renown as the country became synonymous with humanitarianism.

In sharing the aim of helping eliminate poverty with Global Citizen, the UAE is reaffirming the power of the individual to re-imagine the world and make it better. - Gulf News

The UAE is above race, religion or cultural categories in its desire to help the peoples of the world, and this exemplary approach has fetched it the enviable status of the top donor of humanitarian aid in the world. In partnering with Global Goal Live, that nurtures grass-root awareness and support of peoples around the world, the UAE has taken one more step towards seeking solutions for one of the biggest challenges confronting mankind.

The understanding of poverty, at its most acute, eludes many. It is not simply about a certain number of people living in a state of economic deprivation; it’s not just about one section of society not doing well. The real impact of poverty on the world is outside of these tidy definitions.

Poverty is a catastrophe, a corrosive, debilitating socio-psychological force that annihilates an individual’s physical, mental, emotional and spiritual potential. Men, women, children, the building blocks of society, when caught in the vortex of poverty, are rendered immaterial. A society burdened with poverty loses its even keel and economies start to wobble.

Though there have been many attempts to eliminate poverty, by governments, entities, foreign aid and other well-intentional interventions, reports continue to post grim numbers. According to the Global Poverty Report 2018, 9.9 per cent of the world is living on less than $2 a day. Every single resident of this planet should find this unacceptable and join hands to fight it.