As the last hours of 2018 wind down, it were 12 months that gave us reason to laugh and cry, love and celebrate what binds rather than divides, what made news, and what made the UAE one of the best places in the world to call home. It was a year dedicated to honouring the memory and values of late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. As the founding father of this nation, he set the homeland on a course of unity, bringing the emirates together in common cause. Today, the UAE brings people together from some 200 nations, living in a society that promotes dignity and equality, health and education, the home and the homeland.