Very often, when someone has had enough of being taken for granted, decides to call it quits and tenders his resignation after much soul searching, he hears the words that he has always wanted to hear. He is told that he has been doing a great job (how was he to know this if he was never told?) and that he is an asset to the company. He listens in disbelief as all his sterling qualities are listed and gasps with shock when he is told to reconsider his decision. But it is too little too late. If only the appreciation had been expressed earlier during his long tenure at the company.