I assumed that I was done with the job and quietly started walking towards my house. However, my travail was far from over. The scene was apparently being witnessed by the two mongrels that were so far resting and they quickly realised what had just transpired. The dogs started barking loudly and rushed towards the cow. Clearly, the canines were upset that the food that was brought for them had been wrongfully gobbled by the cow. I watched the commotion and upon turning towards them, I was horrified to discover that the cow was now rushing towards me. Perhaps it thought that I was hiding some more food under my woollen shawl. Fearing that the dogs and cow would hurt me, I literally ran for my life.