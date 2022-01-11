Sometimes you need a change of scene and these are great places to work or study from

Dubai: With the pandemic there has been an unprecedented increase in demand for leisurely cafes to work from which offer high-speed internet and a great environment for working professionals who need a change of scene from office or, most commonly nowadays, home.

Here is our round-up of some fun places you can work from for various budget ranges.

Chival Global Social

Serving the best coffees and light bites, Chival is a great place to work out of – both for its ambience and its offers. The venue free and unlimited coffee, tea, and water, access to the business center, free internet, free parking, and an additional 20 per cent off all other restaurants and even the spa. Starting from Dh50 for the day or Dh40 per day if you opt for the monthly package.

Location: La Ville Hotel & Suites, Timings: Available daily from 6.30am to 11.30pm, Cost: Dh50 for a day pass, Dh800 for a month (one free beverage at LookUp Rooftop Bar), Dh2100 for 3 months (one free Saturday brunch)

Friends Avenue Café

For a relaxed atmosphere and great food while you work or study, head to one of the branches of Friends Avenue Café. Along with the free wi-fi, their menu also features brewed coffee with free re-fills at just Dh22. They also have a selection of hot and cold beverages, healthy breakfast items such as acai bowls, along with choices of burgers, mains and more.

Location: JLT, Dubai Motor City, Timings: 7am to 10pm, Cost: Varies

Roseleaf Café

For natural lighting and a workplace with specialty coffee and baked treats try out the Roseleaf café. They have two locations and members of the virtual working community of Letswork get additional benefits when working out of the café.

Location: Al Quoz or Emirates Golf Club (Near Al Khail metro station), Timings: 8am to 6pm (up to 8pm in Al Quoz location), Cost: Varies

Boston Lane Dubai

Tucked away inside The Collective by Ripe at The Courtyard – Boston Lane Dubai a beautiful little gem of a place offering toasties and amazing coffee. With a millenial pink and turquoise interior design that makes for ideal Instagram moments, chilled music and lots of cosy corners, this is the perfect place to spend a productive afternoon.

Location: The Collective at The Courtyard, 4B Street, Al Quoz 1, Cost: Various, Timings: Daily from 8am to 6pm

Spill the beans

With comfy seats and floor to ceiling windows, Spill the Bean is a great place to work. There’s also lots of plugs, free Wi-Fi and the place is usually very quiet - not to mention the great food and coffee.

Location The Sustainable City – Dubai, Timings Open daily from 8 am to 10pm

The Media Lounge

Owing to location alone, The Media Lounge is definitely targeting the Dubai Media City crowd and is a great place to work out of. It features magazine covers all over the walls and very sleek and modern style. The free Wi-Fi and the delicious desserts adds to the appeal of this café.

Location: Dubai Media City, Concord Tower, Cost: Varies, Timings: Daily from 8.30am to 1.30am

Eggspectation

Located with a beachfront view at The Beach, JBR and at CityWalk, Eggspectation offers all-day dining and complimentary Wi-Fi connection, and a vast menu to choose from, morning, noon and night.