Dubai: With the perfect weather now, it is a great time to try various theme parks in the city. From nature-themed parks to entertainment and water parks, visitors have a wide variety of places to enjoy a fund day out.

Global Village

The weather is perfect for a visit to Global Village, with its myriad entertainment, shopping and dining options. There are more than 26 pavilions on site with food, cultural artifacts and souvenirs on display.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East offers an incredible scale and variety of entertainment. Featuring Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai, and Legoland Water Park, all in one incredible location offers endless fun with over 100 thrilling rides, record-breaking swing rides and enthralling live shows. Legoland Water Park At this spot in Dubai Parks and Resorts, children get to build their own boats with Lego and test their designs against water currents, or customise their rafts with the bricks and then float down the lazy river in it, or just zoom down scary-looking but exhilarating rides. The attraction helps take fun to new, ridiculously cool levels.

IMG World of Adventure

IMG World of Adventure is the world’s biggest indoor theme park, featuring thrilling attractions and activities. Located in Dubai it is s a wonderful destination for children, where they can enjoy playing super fun games inspired by their favourite cartoon characters

Wild Wadi Water Park

Slide into pools, float down a lazy river and more when you visit this theme park in Dubai, whose design is inspired by the Arab folklore character ‘Juha’.

Laguna Waterpark

As you slide and free fall on the several rides at Laguna Waterpark at La Mer, you'll discover one of the most adrenaline-pumping water parks in the world. From zero-gravity rides in tubular waterslides and optical illusions of going over the edge to a steady flow along the water park's aptly called Lazy River, there's something for everyone. The Laguna Waterpark is an adventure into the world of adrenaline.

Aquaventure park, Atlanthis

Aquaventure at the Atlantis, Dubai

The Atlantis The Palm resort hosts Dubai's largest water park, which features world-class thrills for thrill seekers. Poseidon and Neptune are the two main towers, which are joined by a massive lazy river that ferries riders around. Poseidon's Revenge and the Leap of Faith are two games for hardcore sliders. Aquaventure will become one of the world's largest waterparks when the 34-meter-tall Trident Tower, together with the 12 additional thrills it holds, opens in early 2021.

Ski Dubai

In the middle of the desert, Ski Dubai is a winter wonderland. Aside from ski and snowboard slopes for all ages and abilities, the Snow Park features bobsledding, tubing, tobogganing, wall climbing, zorbing, and snow bumpers, among other winter activities. Don't forget to pay a visit to the King and Gentoo Snow Penguin colony, either to witness the daily Penguin march or to participate in an exciting encounter. Don't worry about preparing for inclement weather because you'll be equipped with winter gear at the park, allowing you to endure the cold.

VR park

Put on your Terminator-style headgear and prepare to experience the ultimate virtual reality theme park, where the lines between reality will be blurred. Explore new worlds with a variety of multi-player and solo rides, interactive games, and immersive experiences. Before relaxing at the PVRK Café, take a free fall from the top of the Burj Khalifa in the Burj Drop.

Bollywood theme park

Bollywood themed pakr, Dubai parks and resort

Spend an unforgettable day at the world's first Bollywood-themed park, which features five zones inspired by Bollywood blockbusters and is a celebration of Mumbai's legendary film industry. Bollywood Parks offers a one-of-a-kind experience that includes live entertainment, stage performances, and flashy cinematic rides. Bollywood Boulevard welcomes you with a lively display of cafés and live entertainment. Rajmahal Theatre is home to the region's first Broadway-style Bollywood musical. The dolphinarium is widely regarded as one of Dubai's most enjoyable family attractions. Bottlenose dolphins and seals perform a variety of activities including dancing, singing, juggling, painting, and more.

Green Planet

Green Planet in Dubai

The only biodome in Dubai is an indoor tropical rainforest with over 3,000 plants and animals. Follow the trails from the forest floor to the ceiling to see serene sloths and charming sugar gliders and learn about the rainforest's many layers. The facility fosters awareness of nature's delicate balance and the value of one of the world's oldest living ecosystems, making it an excellent educational trip for the whole family!

Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden