Dubai: Here are some beautiful lakes to check out – some of these are man-made while others are natural gems. Whatever trips you take ensure you follow COVID-19 protocols, and check in advance to ensure there are no entry or number restrictions.
Moon Lake
Dubai’s Moon Lake is the latest viral trend among residents and a must-see destination. Located in Al Qudra desert, it is frequented by Arabian Onyx and gazelles. In true UAE-style, head over there in a 4x4 vehicle for a nice sunset visit.
Love Lake
While you’re in Al Qudra, don’t forget to check out a lake in the shape of intertwined hearts, called the Love Lake. The venue is perfect for barbeques and sunsets with your significant other, or the entire family. Flamingos, ducks, and swans are aplenty around the lakes in the area.
Expo Lake
EXPO 2020 ‘World’s Greatest Show’, this is a great time to visit the Expo 2020 lake. Located just beyond the Expo site near the Al Maktoum Airport, you may get a bird’s eye view if you were flying out of Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport.
Hatta Lake
Another Dubai's perfect winter adventure destination is the Hatta Lake. You can try kayaking on the lake, which is easily accessible from the Sedr Trailers Resort. You can choose from various kayaking packages. Other water activities are also available to enjoy such as pedalos and water bikes. It’s always better to book in advance so that you can avoid queues.
Al Warsan Lake
Al Warsan Lake is worth a visit when in Dubai. This man-made lake that was previously a wetland, and falls under the category of internationally important wetland under the Ramsar Convention. The well-preserved destination is home to over 180 species of birds, mammals, plants and more.
Burj Lake
Burj Lake is a 30-acre man-made lake in the heart of Dubai's downtown. The Dubai Fountain, the world's largest choreographed fountain, is the city's most well-known feature and is set in the Burj Lake. You may see a brilliantly coordinated visual display with 6,000 lights, 25 colored projectors, and 22,000 gallons of flying water while still taking a relaxing boat trip.
Swan Lake
Swan Lake in Hatta is a thrilling destination, with the shimmering but tranquil surface of the lake reflecting the gorgeous rising sun. Ducks waddle out of their nests for a morning swim, and the sound of flowing water can be heard. A tranquil and relaxing retreat from Dubai's hectic daily life, this lake is a relatively obscure destination that is quickly becoming one of the emirate's most popular day trips.
The lake is also close to the Hatta Heritage Village – it’s approximately 5 minutes by car and around 15 minutes on foot. The Swan Lake is approximately a 90-minute drive away from Dubai.