Dubai: Starting August 1, 2024, all UAE residents planning a trip to Japan will need to apply for their tourist visas through Visa Facilitation Services Global (VFS Global). This update comes from the Embassy of Japan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai.

What is changing?

According to a statement to Gulf News from the consular section of the Embassy of Japan in the UAE, two new visa centres will process the eVisa applications from August 1.

The statement read: “As you are aware, the Japanese visa application system will be changed from August 1t. In principle, all UAE residents, except the diplomatic/official passport holders, are to apply for visas (including eVisas) through VFS Global from August 1. Please note that the rule of jurisdiction on the place of application will remain the same as before. That is, those living in the emirate of Abu Dhabi will apply for visas (including eVisas) at the VFS Global office in Abu Dhabi, while those living in other emirates will apply for visas (including eVisas) at the VFS Global office in Dubai. For further inquiry, please contact the VFS Global in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, depending on which emirate you are talking about.”

You will now need to schedule an appointment through the VFS Global website - visa.vfsglobal.com, to submit your application.

New process for applying for Japan visas in UAE (August onwards)

How to apply for a Japan eVisa

According to an Instagram post by the Embassy of Japan in the UAE, as of July 26, the VFS Global appointment booking system is available for eVisas to Japan, through VFS Global website - visa.vfsglobal.com/are/en/jpn/.

Temporary Suspension of eVisa Applications

According to the Embassy of Japan on Instagram, due to the transition, eVisa applications will be suspended for the month of August and the online service will resume in September through the VFS Global visa application centre.

Updated process for Japan eVisa applications

Here is a brief breakdown of the new process that you will need to follow for applying for a Japan eVisa:

Step 1: Identify your visa type – eVisa Single Entry

Visit the VFS website for Japan visa applications: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/are/en/jpn/apply-visa. You will find detailed information on the requirements and cost based on your visa type.

Step 2: Complete the Japan Visa application form

Download the form from the VFS website, complete it, print it.

Step 3: Book your appointment

• Visit the website: https://visa.vfsglobal.com/are/en/jpn/, click on the ‘Book Now’ button, create an account, and follow the appointment booking process.

• Enter your details (full name, date of birth, passport information, email address, mobile number), and book the available slot. You will receive an appointment confirmation email along with a letter of appointment.

What to bring with you at a visa application centre To make sure your visa application process goes smoothly, you must have the following documents with you when you visit the visa application centre:

• Print out of the email confirming the details of your appointment.

• Valid passport or travel documents.

• Printout of your completed visa application form.

• All supporting documents as per your visa type.

• Proof of residence, for example – tenancy contract or utility bill.

Step 4: Visit a visa application centre

• When visiting the application centre, bring the completed application form with you, along with the required documents for your visa category.

• Submit your completed visa application form in person at the visa application centre along with your passport.

• Pay the visa application fee.

Step 5: Track your application

You will receive an email update when a decision has been made regarding your application. You can also track your visa application status online. Use the reference number present on the invoice/receipt issued by the visa application centre along with your last name to access this service.

Step 6: Collect your passport

You can then pick up your passport from the visa application centre or have it returned to you by courier for an additional fee. Bring the receipt issued by the centre and your ID to collect your passport.

Processing time and duration:

• Processing time: Minimum 8 to 10 working days (excluding weekends and holidays).

• Duration of stay: Up to 90 days (short-term stay).

Visa fee

• Dh80 – General fee

• Dh20 – for Indian nationals



Some nationalities are exempt from paying a visa fee, you must check with VFS to find out if you are eligible for a fee exemption.



VFS service fee: All applicants are required to pay a service fee of Dh100, including five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) when you submit the application.

New visa application centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

There will be two new visa application centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Depending on your place of residence, you will need to visit the respective centre.

Abu Dhabi

• Address: Level B2, The Mall World Trade Centre, Khalifa Bin Zayed the 1st Street, Abu Dhabi, UAE

• Timings: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm