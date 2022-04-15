Dubai: Are you thinking about a quick escape during the Eid holidays but don’t want to go through the trouble of applying for tourist visas? Here are four travel destinations that either do not require a visa or offer visa on arrival to UAE residents.

1. Azerbaijan

These are the COVID-19 requirements for UAE residents travelling to Azerbaijan:

• Your UAE residence visa should be valid for a minimum of four months at the time of arrival in Azerbaijan.

• Passengers above the age of 18 need to provide the following documents:

• Official COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an official letter stating your recovery from COVID-19.

• Negative PCR test result, valid for 72 hours from the time of the test result being issued.

• Passengers aged one to 18 years need to submit a negative PCR test result, valid for 72 hours from the time of the test result being issued.

• Children under the age of one year do not need to submit a negative PCR test result.

Maldives

Maldives offers visa on arrival for UAE residents. According to the website of Emirates airlines there are no longer any COVID 19 entry restrictions for travel to Maldives. Passengers are no longer required to have a COVID 19 vaccination certificate or a COVID 19 test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

However, travellers must fill out the travel declaration form here: https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/ethd/create and obtain the QR code and present it to the Immigration Officer on arrival.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers visa free entry to UAE residents. According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) COVID-19 travel website, these are COVID-19 travel regulations for Mauritius:

For vaccinated tourists: At least 14 days must have passed since you received the last required dose of any of the following vaccines: AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik V or at least 28 days have passed since you received a dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Recovered from COVID-19: Travellers who have recovered from COVID 19 must present proof of recovery and that they have received at least one dose of any of the approved vaccines at least 14 days before departure.

PCR testing rules: Passengers are subject to medical screening and a PCR test upon arrival.

Important documents:

· Passengers must fill out the ‘Mauritus All in One travel form’ here: https://safemauritius.govmu.org/ . After filling it out the form, the application will generate a QR code which must be presented upon arrival.

· Passengers must also have health insurance to cover COVID-19 expenses.

Georgia

According to Fly Dubai’s travel advisory, passengers arriving in Georgia must submit a pre-registration form at https://tinyurl.com/krzcafmu. This does not apply to:

• Passengers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated. The vaccination certificate must be in English;

• Passengers with a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued at most 100 days before arrival and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they received at least one dose, 14 days before arrival. The vaccination certificate must be in English.