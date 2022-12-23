COVID-19 vaccination

Masks and social distancing

Symptomatic passengers

Protocol to follow on arrival in India

1. De-boarding should be done while ensuring physical distancing.

2. Thermal screening should be done for all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

3. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per the health protocol stated above.

4. Two per cent of the total passengers in the flight will undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport. Travellers in each flight will be identified by the concerned airlines and should preferably be from different countries. They will be required to submit the samples, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport. Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they should undergo testing and receive treatment as per the laid down protocol.

5. If the travellers test positive, their samples need to be further sent for genomic testing at a laboratory within the network of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).

6. They shall be treated or isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

7. All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival. If they have any symptoms of COVID-19, they should also report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number – 1075, or their State’s Helpline Number.