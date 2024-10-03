Where can I find an e-bike in Ras Al Khaimah?

These are all the locations where you can get an e-bike:

Al Marjan Island

Al Hamra

Corniche Al Qawasim

Corniche Al Mairid

Mina Al Arab

Rams Corniche

Sha’ams

Jabal Jais

American University

The Ritz-Carlton

How do I use the e-bike?

Step 1: Download the ‘Tier’ app

Firstly, you will need to download the Tier app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

RAKTA partnered with Tier in 2022, signing an agreement with the app to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in Ras Al Khaimah.

Step 2: Set up your payment method

You will then be asked to log into the app by creating an account, setting up your payment method (which could be a credit or debit card, or even Apple Pay) and then allowing the app to access your precise location, but setting the permissions for the app on your phone.

Step 3: Unlock the bike

Once you have set up the app, it will locate the available bikes in your area and if you are at some distance from the nearest bike location, you can use the reserve the bike for 10 minutes by using the ‘Reserve for free’ option.

Once you are at the location, tap on ‘start ride’ or scan the QR code on the handle bar. You will need to make a Dh3 payment to unlock the bike, after which you can remove the lock cable on it.

Step 4: Return the bike to a designated parking area