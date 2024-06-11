Dubai: Facing electrical issues or have a few malfunctioning switches in your home? You can use the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve the issue by yourself.
This is possible through the Smart Response service provided by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa), accessible on its website and mobile app, which helps customers self-diagnose electricity and water interruptions. It also streamlines the reporting process, reducing the time needed if a technical team visit is required.
How to use Dewa’s Smart Response
To use the service, upload a picture of your distribution panel and an AI chatbot will help you spot the issue, providing prompts on how to fix it. You can check what’s wrong with your internal distribution panel and potentially resolve the issue without assistance.
Here are the steps you need to follow to use the service:
1. Open the Dewa app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices, and tap on ‘Help’ at the bottom of your mobile screen. Then, tap on ‘Smart Response’.
2. Next, a chat will open up. Tap on ‘Report new incident’.
3. You will then be asked who needs help - You, someone else or if the issue is in a public place.
4. Log in with your Dewa account or use the guest mode by providing your mobile number and location.
5. Select the type of problem – water, electricity or Electric Vehicle (EV) charging.
6. Then choose the type of issue – power outage, sparks, smoke or smell.
7. Next, choose whether there is a partial outage or if the entire apartment, building or villa has a power outage.
8. Upload a picture of the distribution panel, and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot will then give you an assessment of the issue.
In case it is a partial outage, you will be required to conduct a self-diagnosis. The AI chatbot will pinpoint the affected areas on the panel. If all breakers are on, follow the app's troubleshooting steps. If a circuit breaker is tripped, a technician visit from Dewa will be necessary.
The DEWA Smart Response system also allows you to conveniently monitor the progress of your reported issue. Additionally, DEWA will keep you informed via SMS updates.