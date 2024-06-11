To use the service, upload a picture of your distribution panel and an AI chatbot will help you spot the issue, providing prompts on how to fix it. You can check what’s wrong with your internal distribution panel and potentially resolve the issue without assistance.

1. Open the Dewa app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices, and tap on ‘Help’ at the bottom of your mobile screen. Then, tap on ‘Smart Response’.

2. Next, a chat will open up. Tap on ‘Report new incident’.

3. You will then be asked who needs help - You, someone else or if the issue is in a public place.

4. Log in with your Dewa account or use the guest mode by providing your mobile number and location.

5. Select the type of problem – water, electricity or Electric Vehicle (EV) charging.

6. Then choose the type of issue – power outage, sparks, smoke or smell.

7. Next, choose whether there is a partial outage or if the entire apartment, building or villa has a power outage.

8. Upload a picture of the distribution panel, and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot will then give you an assessment of the issue.