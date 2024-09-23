How high can my bill go?

SEC provides an easy to follow tariff that can help you understand just how much you will pay for electricity each month.

Electricity consumption is calculated based on daily usage and the calculation follows this equation: 1000 ÷ 30 = 33.33 kWh per day

For example:

• If the consumption period is 32 days, the calculation would be: 32 × 33.33 = 1,067 kWh

• If the consumption period is 28 days, the calculation would be: 28 × 33.33 = 933 kWh

If you are in the category of a residential user, the amount you will have to pay will vary on whether your usage is moderate or heavy. According to SEC, residential users are required to pay at a rate of 18 halalas/kWh, up until the slab limit of 6,000kWh, after which a higher rate of 30 halalas is applied.

While your bill will provide the exact amount of the usage charge, knowing how the charge is calculated can help you control your usage.

Apart from the usage charge, your monthly bill will also include a service fee (which varies depending on the consumption), and a 15 per cent of Value Added Tax (VAT). If you have any unpaid dues from your previous billing cycle, those would also be added in.

What is a Fixed Bill?

The SEC also offers residents the option of a ‘fixed bill’. This is a type of electricity billing plan that allows you to pay a fixed amount each month based on your usage over the past 12 months. If your consumption exceeds the amount you are subscribed to under the fixed bill service, the difference will be billed to you in installments the following year. You can cancel your fixed bill plan at any time, and a settlement invoice will be provided for any discrepancies.

The main advantage of this plan is that it helps you budget your monthly expenses, as electricity costs can vary significantly between summer and winter, often spiking during hotter months. You can subscribe to this service through the SEC app, the website, or by calling the customer service centre on 933.

How can I pay my bills?

Whether you opt for a fixed bill service, or pay your bills based on the usage each month, there are different options available:

1. Through the SEC website

• Visit the SEC website: Visit this link from the website - www.se.com.sa/en/GuestViewBill and enter your account number, which can be found on your monthly electricity consumption bill. Click ‘Proceed’ to view the total amount due and the payment deadline.

• Make your payment: Tap ‘Pay Bill’ and complete the payment using your credit or debit card. Once the transaction is confirmed, you will receive a receipt.

2. Through the SEC’s app – ‘alkahraba’

You can also download their alkahraba app, available for both Apple and Android devices, and follow these steps:

• Open the app and choose either to create an account or continue as a guest.

• Navigate to the ‘My Services’ category and select ‘View and Pay Bill.’ Enter your account number to see the amount due and proceed with the payment using your debit or credit card.

3. Through online banking

Another option is to pay your electricity bill via your mobile banking app, which is linked to SADAD, a centralised payment system for bills, government service fees, and fines. To make a payment, follow these steps:

• Log into your mobile banking app and navigate to the SADAD payments section.

• Select Saudi Electricity Company and enter your account number.

• You will see the amount due; simply tap ‘Pay’— no need to enter bank account or card details.