Dubai: Seeing your beloved pet suffering from an illness or in pain from an injury is one of the most painful experiences. During this difficult time, you also have to deal with the emotional and financial costs of unexpected vet bills.

Just like you, your pet deserves the best possible medical care. Here's where pet insurance in the UAE steps in, offering a safety net and peace of mind for responsible pet owners.

According to insurance experts interviewed by Gulf News, pet insurance is designed to cover unexpected accidents or illnesses. So, if you considering opting for pet insurance in the UAE, here’s all you need to know.

What does pet insurance cover?

Just like your health insurance, pet insurance comes in basic and comprehensive options.

“Basic pet insurance often covers fees charged by veterinarians and treatment costs up to the limit specified in the policy [this can vary]. Comprehensive policies can cover the loss and recovery of the pet if it is stolen or lost. This also includes the cost to house a pet in a kennel or cattery during an emergency treatment at the hospital which could be covered up to the limit specified in the policy,” Faisal Abbas, vice president of employee benefits and general insurance at the Continental Group, told Gulf News.

To summarise the difference, here’s a breakdown:

• Basic plans - These cover routine check-ups, vaccinations, and sometimes even medications, with limits specified in the policy. Think of it as preventive healthcare for your pet.

• Comprehensive plan – If you want accidents and chronic conditions like cancer, kidney disease, and diabetes to be covered, you will have to opt for comprehensive coverage.

What's not covered?

There are some exclusions, like unvaccinated pets and pets without a microchip from Dubai Municipality. Similarly, pets that do not get a health check up every 12 months will not be covered by insurance.

“Even if the pet is insured, any injuries or illnesses (pre-existing or new) manifesting within the first 30 days of the policy start date will not be eligible for claims,” Abbas added.

Eligibility requirements - Keeping your policy valid To ensure your policy stays active, make sure your pet is:

• Microchipped.

• Up-to-date on vaccinations.

• Receives yearly health checks.

Also, make sure you provide honest medical history details to avoid claim rejections.

Pet insurance cost in UAE

According to Abbas, pet insurance can range from Dh1,800 to Dh2,500 annually, depending on the coverage you choose.

Emmanuel Isenbrandt, CEO and founder of OSLO Pet Insurance highlighted that it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. Factors like your pet's breed, age, and species can affect the price.

“Regardless of that, you can get very good pet insurance starting from Dh60 per month (without VAT and fees),” he said.

Does pet insurance cover older pets and pre-existing conditions?

Isenbrandt explained that while many providers offer coverage for pets who may be older or who have pre-existing conditions, the policy will not cover the pre-existing condition and the health-related medical needs that arise from it.

“You can buy insurance for your cat up to 10 years old and eight years old for a dog with lifetime cover ....of course, you can buy pet insurance even if you have pre-existing conditions, which will not be covered,” he said.

What are the exclusions and limitations of a pet insurance policy?

While most plans reimburse vet exams, emergencies, surgeries, and even cancer treatment, routine care typically falls outside the scope of coverage.

“They will not reimburse pre-existing conditions and routine treatments like grooming, cosmetic surgery, spaying or neutering, which is considered to be more affordable from vets because these services include marketing offers,” Isenbrandt said.

Network restrictions and waiting periods

Isenbrandt stated that when you buy a pet insurance policy in the UAE, you would need to file an insurance claim to get reimbursed. This claims process also has a waiting period, and based on the policy you have taken, you may have to wait for a few days after the bill is paid to file the reimbursement claim.

“Some pet insurance companies will have a short waiting period of five days for an accident and 14 days for an illness, and you can visit any licensed vet in the UAE without any restriction. But some pet insurance companies have a one-month waiting period with a limited vets’ network.”

In a nutshell, there is usually a waiting period before you can file a claim. You have to look for providers with shorter wait times and wider vet networks for maximum flexibility.

Some pet insurance companies will have a short waiting period of five days for an accident and 14 days for an illness, and you can visit any licensed vet in the UAE without any restriction. But some pet insurance companies have a one-month waiting period with a limited vets’ network. - Emmanuel Isenbrandt, CEO and founder of OSLO Pet Insurance

How does the claims process for pet insurance work?

Both experts stated that the claims process for most insurance companies in the UAE is entirely digital, but depending on your provider you may have to fill in a claim report first.

“It’s fairly easy and simple. If you need to make a claim, send your fully completed claims form with veterinary history, invoice of any treatment, clear photo of your pet, veterinarian’s licence or licence number and verification code, vaccination card or pet passport to the insurance company. The claim gets paid as per the policy terms,” said Abbas.

However, according to Isenbrandt for some providers, you do not need to provide any additional documents or provide a detailed claim report.