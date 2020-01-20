MONDAY 20 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Sometimes obstacles are no more than that. However, those you’re currently facing are prompting you to check out both the source of the actual dilemmas but, equally, your commitment to the arrangements in question. It may be that plans alone need rethinking or, possibly, your approach to dealing with them.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Planning ahead isn’t just wise, knowing what’s next prevents minor anxieties blossoming into major concerns. However, with Uranus, planet of spontaneity and breakthroughs, positioned in Taurus, you’re urged to focus more on the unexpected than the sticking with what you know. With each passing day, you’ll recognise how wise this is.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

The Sun has just joined your ruler Mercury in accenting ways you can broaden your horizons. Recently, you’ve wanted to explore certain intriguing ideas or, perhaps, go new places but done nothing. It’s not just time to do that, what you learn in the process will be as unexpected as it is rewarding.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

If you’re still struggling with the unsettling situations triggered by the recent Cancer eclipsed Full Moon, a little over a week ago, it’s no surprise. While some of the issues were straightforward and could be dealt with right away, others are more challenging, and will take time to understand and deal with.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Ordinarily you’d tackle and deal with certain complex matters right away. However, you may not know enough to make plans, still less commitments, until the Leo Full Moon in about three weeks’ time. For now, organise things as best you can, ensuring that everybody understands that these arrangements are tentative.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

What initially seemed minor but, still, important issues have turned into a bit of a drama. The problem isn’t the actual situation but, rather, nobody can agree on certain crucial facts. Out of character as ignoring such matters is, for you, as a Virgo, your instincts are to do exactly that. And you’re right.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Your ruler Venus moved into one of the parts of your chart that accents the dull practicalities last week. While these have been on your mind, you’ve managed to put them off, at least until now. The fact is, avoiding these actually takes more effort than dealing with them, once and for all.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

When January began, certain plans were already made and others were close to being settled. But now, only weeks later, you’ve had to review, if not let go of, many of those arrangements and, often, begin again. Unsettling as this is now, within days you’ll be relieved you’re able to rethink those plans.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Sociable as you can be, situations in which decisions are made by committee aren’t just irritating, they can drive you crazy. Yet at the moment, you’ve no choice. One way of avoiding the endless debating of others is to state your preferences clearly, then back off and let them handle the rest.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Ordinarily, you prefer to tackle tricky matters as soon as you can. However, recent events have had to come first. Looking back on these and what you’ve learnt since they arose, you’re thankful. Those insights have so improved on your approach to these, and in ways that, previously, you wouldn’t have conceived of.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

The week begins with the Sun’s move into Aquarius. Add the New Moon in your sign, on Friday, and this is one of the most pivotal weeks of the year’s first half. Some decisions will be crucial and a relief. Less confident about others? Experiment. Take a chance. At minimum, you’ll learn something.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Long ago you learnt how unwise it is to get involved in a so-called discussion with certain individuals who, inevitably, end up asking for a big favour, and manipulate you into agreeing. It’s happened yet again. This time, however, you can go back and explain you’ve changed your mind and the answer is a big no.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You wouldn’t think it necessary to talk about being true to yourself. However, recently a range of tricky alliances, personal or otherwise, and equally demands of a practical nature forced you to make compromises. While, at the time, you had no choice, you’re now in a position to make amends to others and, even more, to review your own values, that is who, and what, come first in your life. Once you do, the rest will be crystal clear.

TUESDAY 21 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

You may be clear about your intentions and, equally, thought out your plans. Still, judging by this week’s tricky planetary activity, even the simplest of arrangements will need to be reviewed, if not completely reorganised. Even acknowledging this will boost your spirits and could help you deal with certain persistent issues overnight.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Sometimes challenging planetary aspects indicate tricky situations. However, those you’re facing now are about breakthroughs, although probably these will lead to unexpected if not substantial changes. While they’ll be both unsettling and unwelcome at the time, on reflection, your views will shift. In fact, in retrospect, you be grateful they took place.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

There’s a fine line between being intrigued by potential changes and actually committing to making them. At the moment, your ruler Mercury is accenting the all-important process of exploring your options. Once you begin, you’ll realise they’re as ample as they are unexpected. Decisions? Ideally, you’ll make them in early February.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

While you’re by no means a control freak, you’ve felt uneasy about leaving certain complex matters in the hands of others. The fact is, these aren’t nearly as complex as you think. Talk these through, discuss and agree to a plan, then you really can lead the rest to others.

Leo July 22 – August 21

You don’t think of yourself as stubborn but, rather, somebody who benefits from sticking to both your plans and what you believe. Still, judging by the clash between your ruler the Sun and Uranus, planet of the unexpected, no matter how determined you are, changes aren’t just inevitable, they’re in your best interests.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Ordinarily, you’ve a knack for dealing with even very tricky matters. You’re adept at gathering the necessary facts but, also, will learn what you can about the attitude of the individuals involved. Now, however, in one particular situation, you’re seriously short of information, and must rely almost entirely on your intuition.

Libra September 22 – October 21

As a Libra, while you’re perfectly capable of having, and winning, an argument with others, you’d always rather find and achieve a peaceable solution. Now, one particular individual enjoys a good battle, and will provoke such conflicts just for the fun of it. When dealing with them, you’re better off fighting it out.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Only now are you beginning to realise the range and significance of facts you’ve been keeping to yourself. True, in some cases, some discretion is necessary. In others, however, this hesitation is more about you’re worrying you’re not well enough informed. Nobody is. The sooner you begin discussing these matters, the better.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

During periods of rapid change, such as this is, plans are best regarded as more of an experiment than something lasting. While, ordinarily, you’d welcome a few surprises, you’re already so busy dealing with recent exciting developments, you’ve undoubtedly been hoping these would go smoothly. They won’t. Expect yet more demanding details.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

When idea or arrangement is unfair or the attitude of one particular individual is unjust, you’ll go to battle for what’s right. And, usually, you’ll win. However, certain matters are more complicated than you realise. So much, you’re urged to investigate the facts before you say or do a thing.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

It’s the rare Aquarius who struggles to deal with a difference of opinion. You’d rather air issues from the outset, then work out a solution. Still, some of what you’re facing is so complex you’re unsure what to say. Try asking what others think. Their response will fascinate and, often, surprise you.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

By the time of Friday’s New Moon, with its accompanying fresh perspective, everybody will be talking about a timely update on persistent problems. However, being an intuitive Pisces, you’re already experiencing these insights. Reflect on some but, where possible, discuss them with others. They’ll be thankful now and more so later.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

For a year or so, there’s been talk of changes in your way of living, working or even your general lifestyle. While, as an inquisitive Aquarius, you always enjoy exploring new ideas, and indeed there’ve been plenty to consider, that doesn’t mean you must make those changes. Except, suddenly, they’ll seem increasingly likely. For now, focus on discovery, nothing more. But, in doing so, recognise how rewarding it would be to be in a setting that allows you to spread your wings in ways that, previously, hasn’t been possible.

WEDNESDAY 22 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Just recently, you tangled with certain difficult individuals or equally complex dilemmas. While you managed to get to the bottom of those problems, it was clear this was only the beginning. For now, take a break. The next round of challenges will appear as this week ends and next week begins.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Obviously, you’re in no mood to rethink, if not entirely change. elements of your daily life. Yet, deep down, you’ve sensed that as familiar and perhaps even comforting as they are, they’re also holding you back. However, you know these can’t remain as they are. Begin making those changes now.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Certain individuals seem to think that discussing their concerns with you will, inevitably, lead to much needed clarity. Talk things over if you’re so inclined, but be cautious. While some are seeking no more than your advice, others will want you to take over, and actually make decisions for them.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

The New Moon, in a few days’ time, accents complex matters involving others. These are by no means sudden. Still, you were hoping you could avoid dealing with them until the mood was calmer. Actually, there’s no better moment than now to tackle them, your aim, resolving them once and for all.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Only days ago, you were discussing a new way of dealing with minor but persistent dilemmas. From your perspective, the disarray triggered by this new approach could be a real problem. Still, it’s worth trying out various ideas and remedies. While challenging, within a short time, you could learn a lot.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

For some time you’ve been wrestling not so much with how to handle an increasingly tricky matter but, rather, the best way to approach certain increasing uptight individuals. Ordinarily this wouldn’t worry you. But with each passing day they’re finding more reason to object to what anybody suggests or offers.

Libra September 22 – October 21

You’ll soon have to confront one particular individual about a matter that isn’t just tricky, it seems the only solution is for you to give in. However, this wouldn’t just be unfair, it’s impractical. They genuinely don’t understand the facts. Still, you may be better off letting them make, and discover, their own mistakes.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Making last minute changes in plans isn’t just unsettling, you tend to feel it means you didn’t think through details or ask enough questions. While, at times, that’s a reasonable concern, with things moving so swiftly, nobody could be up to date on everything, including you at your most inquisitive.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Long ago you learnt ways around situations that threaten to be as dull as they are predictable. While what you’re currently dealing with may not seem exciting, the more involved you get, the more intrigued you’ll be. The matters in question will both challenge your thinking and be unexpectedly fascinating.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Usually, the New Moon is about breakthroughs. However, the current one is forcing you to alter your approach to a range of practical or financial matters so familiar you rarely think about them. Now, not only are seemingly stable arrangements shifting, you’ll be short of facts, so have to base decisions on your instincts.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Being freedom-loving by nature, you go out of your way to encourage others to make their own decisions. Mostly, this is wise. But at the moment certain individuals would benefit from talking things through with you and, possibly, your advice. At least offer it. You’ll soon realise how vital it is.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Although you’ve learnt to ignore certain individuals who use complaining about problems as a way of manipulating others into offering to help, they’ve developed a new approach, one that could fool you. If so, the minute you realise what you’ve done, say exactly that. Move swiftly and don’t be shy about it.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

When you first agreed to get involved in the ideas, things to do or explore or even new ways of living that those around you were exploring, it was purely out of curiosity. Yet with every idea, encounter or discussion, you’ve found yourself picturing what being part of this would be like. While this may be a fantasy, and nothing more, according to your birthday chart, it’s worth at least giving this serious thought. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But, on the other hand, you may surprise yourself.

THURSDAY 23 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

In early January, your ruler Mars moved into one of the most inquisitive portions of your chart. Since then, you’ve explored a range of intriguing ideas. Better yet, some are turning into plans. While certain individuals say there’s no rush, the sooner you get involved, the more swiftly you’ll understand where these are going.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

What seemed an intriguing yet unrealistic idea only recently is now a very real option. While you don’t need to agree to this, and the resulting changes, right away, the longer you wait, the more you’ll worry. Plunging in may seem unwise if not risky. Still, once you do, you’ll be glad you did.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

As a Gemini and an air sign, you’ve a healthy respect for the facts. Yet you’re also well aware that, often, a difference in perspective can lead to a very real clash over seemingly simple matters. For now, discuss pressing matters, nothing more than that. The rest can and should wait.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Usually you’re adept at spotting that somebody’s in a difficult mood and, even more, recognising this isn’t the time to raise tricky issues. However, in one particular situation, you’ve no choice. Worrying as this seems, their mood will force these concerns out in the open, allowing you to resolve them, once and for all.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Although you would never describe yourself as stubborn, others have said it often enough, and explained the reason why, that you can’t help but agree. While that’s what they’re saying now, you’re on edge and concerned about unsettling changes. Despite that, listen to those who insist they’re breakthroughs, because that’s what they are.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Long ago you learnt that while, often, telling a white lie will avoid causing upset or rousing hostel feelings, at the moment it’s risky. One particular individual is almost looking for a justification to confront somebody. If it’s discovered you were any less than scrupulously honest, you could be their target.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Only days ago, you were forced to say a very regretful refusal to an offer as exciting as it was appealing. Yet behind the scenes complications have made it impossible to get involved. For now, busy yourself with other matters. Within a surprisingly short time, something as appealing will come your way.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

For ages you’ve been battling changes you’ve regarded as disruptive but, even more, completely unnecessary. While, in the past, that may have been the case, with the foundation on which this is based shifting rapidly, your priority has shifted entirely. It’s become a matter of ensuring arrangements are flexible enough you can rethink them regularly.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Not only do you welcome last minute changes in plans, if things are too predictable, you’ll often trigger shake-ups, just to add a little excitement. At the moment, however, you’re more interested in settling on solid plans, so you can leave these rather dull matters behind you, once and for all.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Those who make last minute changes in plans without even discussing it with the individuals involved aren’t just irritating, their lack of attention to detail can cause serious problems. Yet events are about to force you to do exactly that, and to move so swiftly you can’t explain or even say much at all.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Every New Moon is about a breakthrough. However, this is the first after a range of powerful changes in your personal chart, which means the resulting reflection and investigation of your options is all the more important. Explore every idea or offer. Those that seem least promising could yield amazing insights.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Only a week or so ago, you were struggling to help one particular individual overcome a seemingly insurmountable obstacle. But, to your delight and relief, all was dealt with and life moved on. Except, bizarrely, they’re back in the same situation. This time, forget about rescuing them. It’s theirs to deal with.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You’re about to have an argument with yourself. That may seem strange, but your birthday chart indicates you’ll face exactly that, and in a range of situations. Each will be triggered by the clash between your ruler Uranus and the Sun, positioned in Aquarius. This indicates you’ll both encounter existing arrangements that need to be rethought and, as much, you’ll question elements of your life you’ve regarded as unchanging. Once, that was true. But you’ve grown and your perspective has shifted and so, too, must these.

FRIDAY 24 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Long ago you learnt that while, in many situations, patient discussion will resolve persistent issues, that doesn’t always work. Actually, you’re urged to approach several tricky matters head on. True, this isn’t what others would do. But as an Aries, you’re always better off taking that first step, then deciding what’s next.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Judging by the position of your ruling planet Venus, at the moment life is about teamwork. That means both making plans that involve others but, also, seeking their support as you tackle certain increasingly tricky matters. Once you’re benefitting from their ideas and back up, you’ll find that you’re much more confident.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Every once in a while, you come across a situation which is clear to you but, for puzzling reasons, others are struggling to understand. Tempting as it is to explain your perspective, it wouldn’t just be unwise, the resulting discussions would be a waste of time. Express your views once, then change the subject.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

As you’ve lived out the days of this week, you’ve faced both tricky situations and unsettling twists and turns. While, at the time, they were worrying, on reflection you’re recognising what you’ve learnt from each. Even more, you’ll realise they’re all offering insights about matters you thought you’d just have to live with.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Looking back on the period since early January, you’ll recognise you’ve faced a range of situations in which changes were as sudden as they were unwelcome. Although you battled them, those during the past weeks turned out to be breakthroughs. It may not seem so, but it’s the same with those you’re currently facing.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Ordinarily, if a family member or close friend was in a risky situation but unaware of it, you’ll warn them. You’d be discreet but ensure they fully understood exactly what’s involved. This is exactly what you’re facing now. What’s more, the current tense mood means you must be extremely tactful, if not cautious.

Libra September 22 – October 21

The last thing you’re inclined to do is withdraw from a longstanding arrangement, one you’ve been looking forward to. But times have changed, enough that being involved could give the impression that you agree with or support certain individuals, when you don’t. For now, withdraw quietly.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Although you’ve an amazing ability to deal with sudden changes, in both longstanding arrangements and more recent plans, that doesn’t mean you like doing it. Actually, you tend to wonder why the potential for these wasn’t noted and dealt with before. While, often, that’s possible, with things moving so swiftly, it hasn’t been.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Nobody is better at turning an otherwise dull situation into an interesting and, often, informative experience. Except what you’re facing now isn’t just dull, it involves details as tedious as they are endless. The irony is, what you learn from dealing with these will more than justify the patience required.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Usually your persistence, even when facing very real setbacks, is a virtue. Now, however, you’re being encouraged to invest time in considering a range of ways to deal with these. While, initially you may wonder why, what you learn about the matter in question will more than justify a bit of a delay.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Out of character, if not unwise, as saying an enthusiastic ‘yes’ to ideas or offers you know little about may be, that’s exactly what the heavens are encouraging you to do. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But, on reflection, you’ll recognise certain seemingly bizarre choices as being nothing less than life-changing breakthroughs.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Relatively recently, in a conversation that was no more than chit-chat, you make some promises or commitments. It was entirely in the spirit of the moment. The problem is, one particular individual took your words seriously. This is about differing viewpoints. Explain this, then apologise. And next time, be more careful.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although every Aquarius is influenced by the New Moon in your sign, the fact it’s on your birthday marks this as a turning point. It influences your own perspective on life, and also the way you live, work, think and love. While some changes are subtle or unfold gradually, others will be sudden, if not long overdue breakthroughs. If there’s any struggle, it’s that while you’d usually weigh up your options, it may seem destiny’s already decided. That’s true and, according to your chart, you’ll be delighted by the outcome.

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Sudden changes in plans are nothing new, especially lately. And while they’re irritating, you’d rather deal with them now. However, with things moving so swiftly, whatever you do or decide is unlikely to last long. That’s no problem. Regard this as a temporary remedy, and you’ll waste no time on pointless details.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Sometimes disagreements are no more than that. However, recently you’ve faced a series of clashes. These covered a range of matters, but each demanded you adopt a new approach to a familiar arrangement. While, initially, this seemed pointless, the resulting insights have been and will continue to be amazingly helpful.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Planning ahead may be a virtue. However, you’re in a period that’s about broadening your horizons, in terms of more immediate activities and those you’re thinking about for the future as well. You’ll make those plans, but not until your ruler Mercury moves to accent such matters, in early February.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

As a sensitive Cancerian, you’ve long since recognised that from time to time you must acknowledge and deal with unsettling issues. That’s the case now. While these are no surprise, that doesn’t make them any easier to deal with. Still, the resulting insights are valuable, enough it’s more than worth the effort.

Leo July 22 – August 21

The time has come to let go of certain habits, arrangements or even longstanding objectives. Each of these has become increasingly unrewarding but, bizarrely, also demanded more of your time, thought and, in some cases, money. True, letting go won’t be easy. But it’s clear that you’ve no choice.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Facts may be facts. But in one particular situation, what you have to discuss could trigger controversy. Obviously, you’d rather not upset anybody. Yet if you wait any longer to speak up, inevitably, mistakes will be made and rouse differences anyway. For this reason, the sooner you get others talking, the better.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Tempting as it is to explain what’s behind recent difficult but, also, crucial decisions, the less you say, the better. The problem is, everybody has their own idea of the actual events and the motivation of the individuals involved, and much of that is controversial. For now, keep your thoughts to yourself.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Only days ago, you’d have refused even to think about reorganising plans you struggled to pull together, and only recently. However, with every passing hour it’s become increasingly clear things can’t remain as they are. Tempting as it is to try to minimise those changes, get involved, from the top to the bottom.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Recently you’ve been impatient with certain matters or, perhaps, the people involved and cut short discussions by leaving out seemingly unimportant facts. Or so you thought at the time. Now, suddenly, these are crucial. Discuss them frankly, and the sooner the better. Apologise if you must, but it probably won’t be necessary.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Often tact is important, especially when dealing with those who tend to take even minor criticism personally. However, at the moment, one particular individual is using that as an excuse to avoid even mentioning an especially tricky matter. This requires a frank approach, from the moment discussions begin until they finish.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

It’s true, often the best guidance for the present is an analysis of past dilemmas, decisions and the outcome. Now, however, it’s about breaking away from even familiar arrangements and taking a few chances, some small, others more far-reaching. Worrying as they seem at the moment, on reflection, you’re unlikely to regret it.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Unsettling as last minute changes in plan may be, judging by this week’s remarkable planetary activity, the more adventurous you are, the better. The real trick is to explore everything and show interest in what intrigues you. But, for now, stop there. This is only the beginning of a journey of exploration.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you secretive. Yet, when it comes to serious changes, you’ll often reflect at length on your own, then only once your own thinking is clear, will you talk things over with others. However, at the moment those around you, from family and friends to colleagues, are better informed than you are. This involves both your options but, also, they’ll guide you in overcoming your blind spots, those situations where doubts or lack of knowledge would hold you back. Trust these individuals. They have your best interests in mind.

SUNDAY 26 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

It’s true, you were born under one of the most decisive signs of the zodiac. Yet at the moment you’re oddly unsure about a number of arrangements, both existing plans and those you’re currently discussing. Strange as it seems, this flexible approach gives you an opportunity to consider options that, previously, you’ve dismissed.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Sooner or later you’ll have to tackle several issues involving somebody you usually get along with. Recently. However, you’ve clashed often, and over a bizarre range of matters. These are timely and, in fact, need to be discussed. Talk each over frankly. The results will be as amazing as they are informative.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Only recently, you faced a range of situations in which you had to diplomatically sidestep potentially explosive matters, mostly because everybody was so on edge. Since then, not only has the mood mellowed, pivotal facts have surfaced. These weren’t just interesting, they were exactly what was needed to defuse those tense matters.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Early in the week, the Sun moved into the portion of your chart that accents joint ventures of all kinds, then the recent New Moon ushered in a fresh perspective on these. While the resulting insights will require considerable thought, it’s already clear that, finally, you’ve a solution for complex issues.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Now that you’re in a position to look back on certain increasingly tense matters, you realise you were battling a decision that had already been made. While in some cases, destiny was in charge, in other matters they were in the hands of certain individuals. What’s most important is acknowledging these weren’t yours to make.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

There are all sorts of ways to say the single word ‘no’, some very subtle, others more direct. While, ordinarily, you’d opt for a more gentle approach, judging by the current unsettled mood, you’re better off combining diplomacy with the hard facts. Nobody is better at doing this than a Virgo.

Libra September 22 – October 21

True. at the moment, planning is important. However, timing is increasingly crucial. And that means sidestepping certain arrangements until the mood is calmer and, even more, until you know what others are up to. Their objectives have been unclear for too long. The secret? Wait, watch and learn.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Just when you were feeling that you’d rather get involved in discussions you felt would heighten the already tense mood, you’re beginning to realise others are unaware of certain pivotal facts. That changes everything. First, update them then, next discuss existing options and, especially, the ideas that they have in mind.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Tempting as it is to get involved in the intriguing new ventures currently coming your way, check out the details and, equally, what’s expected of you before you take things much further. These may not seem especially burdensome now. But as time passes, others could try to shift their duties in your direction.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Although, from a practical point of view, you’ve good reason to abandon an increasingly tricky situation, it’s inspiring and you always seem to learn something from the people involved. That alone suggests that, while this may not be worthwhile in conventional terms, it’s certainly worth making an ongoing part of your life.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Only days ago, you’ve have questioned the wisdom of altering, if not saying farewell to, certain longstanding elements of your life. True, you had plenty of options but relatively few reliable facts. Still, if you plunged in, you’d find things aren’t just going brilliantly, you’d wonder why you hesitated for even a moment.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Every once in while, you wonder if certain individuals are friendly not because they care about you but because of ways they benefit from knowing you. Then you pause, embarrassed by your cynical thoughts. However, don’t dismiss those feelings. On reflection and, perhaps, discussion with others could reveal how right your instincts are.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY