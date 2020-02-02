Image Credit:

MONDAY 3 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Confusing, if not disruptive, as recent misunderstandings were, now that you and those involved are discussing issues frankly, you’re learning a lot. In fact, much of what’s coming to light explains the source of those issues and, better yet, gives you a welcome opportunity to talk through and resolve several of them.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

In mid-January, your ruling planet Venus moved to accent those you’re linked to closely, from family and loved ones to friends, neighbours and even colleagues. While some encounters were pleasant, others made it clear certain issues need attention. Tempting as it is to put them off, the more swiftly you tackle them, the better.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

As much as you enjoy exploring new ideas and meeting interesting people, there’s a point at which decisions must be made. And that time is now. In fact, the move by your ruler Mercury to accent such matters not only says it’s time to commit to plans, it’s also about taking swift action.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

By now, you’ve probably realised that even the least complicated or best thought-out of plans are unlikely to proceed as intended. While, obviously, that’s annoying, it’s also appropriate for a period during which even the simplest of arrangements will go through several versions, each of which leads to insights and timely progress.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Ordinarily, you’re an expert at tackling and dealing with even very tricky situations, often before others even notice them. However, certain matters are more complex than you realised, which means you’re better off adopting a slower pace and double-checking your current plans and those for the future are going in the right direction.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Certain individuals always base decisions on the past, despite the fact the actual circumstances in question have changed. However, being a logical Virgo, you’ll have made a point of getting the facts. Discussing those is one thing. Getting others to take them seriously is quite another matter, as you’re about to discover.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Be wary of certain individuals who seem eager to talk things over but who, once these discussions get going, adopt a provocative approach. This is as much about their argumentative nature as the actual issue in question. The solution is first, to recognise this as being part of their character and, second, to avoid any such topics.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Recently you were drawn into discussions that, looking back on them, you regarded as questionable if not risky. Yet now, as others react, both with advice and, in some cases, unexpected support, you’re beginning to realise how wise these were. Enough that, in the future, you might be less hesitant about opening up.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Few things annoy you more than plans being dependent on the approval of others. Yet with your ruler Jupiter aligned with the planets of truth, practicality and power struggles, Saturn and Pluto, these discussions aren’t just crucial, they’ll be hugely informative. Knowing that, instead of rushing through them, learn what you can.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Tempting as it is to try to reason with certain individuals who’re being difficult, you’ll only complicate matters. The issue is they’re far more interested in getting attention tha any particular goal or objective. Back off and leave them to their dramas. Get drawn in and you’ll soon wish you hadn’t.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

It’s impossible to discuss this week without mentioning the recent Aquarius New Moon. While it took place on 24 February, you’re still thinking about certain changes, ideas or completely new ventures. For now, focus on exploration. The more you learn, the less likely you are to allow doubts to overwhelm you.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

If you’re still trying to figure out the source and, in fact, reasons behind recent clashes with others, it’s no surprise. While they were triggered by their emotional ups and downs, you may have been drawn into their dramas. These have nothing to do with you. Firmly put them in the past.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Others frequently comment on how skilled you are at getting even seriously difficult individuals to go along with changes or entirely new plans. While you rarely think about it, that’s true and, even more, that talent will be crucial over the coming months and, probably, years. For now, therefore, note and think about situations where you do this. Then, next, consider how employing that tactful method of persuasion could make life easier for everybody, including you. Fully understanding this will take time and patience, but the results will more than justify your efforts.

TUESDAY 4 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

As an Aries and a fire sign, between your quick thinking and inquisitive nature, you’ve a talent for uncovering otherwise obscure facts. Yet now, even you are struggling to gather information about an increasingly crucial issue. Take it in stages. Each step will give you hints about what the next one should be.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

The pleasure of chatting with somebody whose company you enjoy is one thing, and recently there’s been plenty of that. However, you can no longer sidestep certain far trickier discussions, some involving persistent issues. Despite those feelings of dread, beginning is the challenge. Once you’re actually talking, the rest will be amazingly easy.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

You really enjoy hearing about what others have been doing and, equally, their plans for the future. Be careful, however, that those you’re chatting with don’t mistake your enthusiasm for an interest in actually getting involved in their activities. It’s happened before and, unless you carefully explain the nature of your interest, could happen again.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Recently, others have had to back out of commitments that seemed simple and straightforward, at least initially. Since then, however, the foundation on which they’re based has shifted, more than once. But, also, your thinking about these and priorities are changing, enough you’re relieved you can so easily update even longstanding plans.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Usually, the energy of the Full Moon builds in the days just before it takes place. However, because Sunday’s is actually in the sign of Leo, the odds are good you’re already dealing with the unsettled feelings and sense of urgency so characteristic of this cycle. Be patient. There’s no rush.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

During periods when changes are rare and, when they take place, events are so slow-moving there’s no rush to talk things over. But now it’s another matter. Not only is the pace swift, you must win over those whose support you’ll need, possibly within days. While this won’t be easy, you can do it.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Once you understand that there is no perfect way to deal with certain persistent issues, you’ll waste no more time trying to organise arrangements that everybody is happy about. Out of character as this is, once the individuals in question realise you’re taking a tough line, they’ll stop being so argumentative.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Change is in the air, but you’re still not enthusiastic about the ideas being discussed. Keep in mind, however, that these are exactly that, the concepts somebody has come up with, not a final plan. What’s more, the individuals in question will more than welcome your ideas. Try it. You’ll be surprised and delighted.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

In early January, the courageous but impatient Mars moved into Sagittarius. While this has boosted your courage, you’ve often felt impulsive, unwisely so. Review ideas or offers you refused because you were in such a rush. Whatever the case, take a deep breath, and revisit these now. You won’t regret it.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Ordinarily you’re the first to define, then tackle both minor problems and more serious difficulties. Yet since early January, you’ve been struggling with matters that aren’t just complex, you’ve little say in the outcome. Back off. These aren’t nearly as important as they seem. Your time is better spent focusing on what is.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Only weeks ago, you would have dismissed the idea of certain changes in longstanding arrangements as both pointless and disruptive. However, fortunately, your objections were ignored. In fact, not only are these changes in place, they’ve clearly forced you to get involved in activities as thrilling as they’ve been unexpected.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Although the communication planet, Mercury, has just moved into Pisces, certain misunderstandings won’t vanish overnight. In fact, some may seem to get worse. The real problem is you’re short of facts and others are either reluctant to tell the truth or are deceiving themselves. Be patient. Things will work out, but gradually.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

As a clever air sign, you’re proud of your ability to think swiftly. You enjoy discussions and activities that stretch your mind, and make you think and view life in different ways. However, with the ideas planet Mercury in intuitive Pisces on your birthday, it’s about another way of stretching your mind, that is, learning to rely on your deeper instincts. You’ll already be sensing what would work, be rewarding or bring improvements versus what won’t. The next step is to begin to note, and explore, where those feelings are taking you.

WEDNESDAY 5 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

It’s no secret that you’ll often become so obsessed with tasks you’re passionate about that you forget everything else, from other responsibilities to, on occasion, a commitment to those closest. While you could change this character trait, for now you’re better off explaining you’ll be seriously preoccupied, so may need reminders about other obligations.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

The single word ‘no’ can be said many ways. As a tactful Taurean, you’ve a talent for selecting the right way of saying this, to the right person. However, one particular individual is so determined to do as they please, you’ve no choice but to be blunt, if not confront them head on.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Certain individuals not only like making detailed plans, they hope these will enable them to avoid making changes in the future. On the other hand, you long ago learnt that such changes aren’t just inevitable, they often lead to amazing improvements. You can try convincing others of this, but it won’t be easy.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Until recently, certain arrangements were a joy and streamlined even complicated tasks. But times have changed and so, too, have your needs and those of others. Tempting as it is to reorganise existing arrangements, it’s no more than a temporary remedy. Unappealing as undoing those plans may be, it’s the best option.

Leo July 22 – August 21

As a fire sign, you can hold your own both in battles about whose ideas are wise but, also, when facing obstacles. However, what you’re facing is more complicated, which means rethinking things frequently. While, initially, that will be tedious, you’ll soon realise each version brings improvements as wonderful as they are timely.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Obviously, the idea of making a single, lasting, plan is appealing. However, with your ruler Mercury retrograde from 17 February until 10 March, surprises are inevitable. Knowing that, ensure whatever you plan now is flexible enough you can rethink arrangements, possibly more than once. Take that approach and the rest will be easy.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Being a Libra, when you commit to a plan or, indeed, to an individual, you’ll do all you can to keep your word. However, you’re urged to be realistic, which means adopting a flexible approach to almost everything you’re doing, on your own or involving others. That alone will make things much less complicated.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

For ages you’ve been exploring making major changes in elements of your way of living, working or both. While your instincts say this is wise, you’re still hesitant. That’s because you’d like a guarantee which isn’t just unlikely, it’s impossible. The only way you can be sure what’s what is by getting involved.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

As much as you enjoy talking over new ideas, at the moment you’re feeling overwhelmed. That’s understandable. The trick is to explore absolutely everything, and in as much detail as possible. Gradually you’ll develop a clear sense what isn’t worth your time versus those ideas that actually are worth taking further.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Long ago you learnt there’s no point in arguing with somebody whose convictions are both strong and unwavering. The problem is, one particular individual gives the impression they’re intrigued by what you have to say when, in reality, they’ve no interest at all. Beware of this or you’ll face pointless dramas.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that just because you discussed certain tricky issues once, and resolved them to the extent possible then, that’s the end of it. A range of events, some minor but others more compelling, are forcing a serious review. What comes to light will transform your attitude, and within minutes.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

One particular individual isn’t just enthusiastic about certain new ideas or changes, they’re ignoring your concerns, all of which are valid. Don’t argue. Instead, do what you can to delay the proceedings. This gives them time to discover, and deal with, those problems. When others realise the dramas you avoided, they’ll thank you.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

As an inquisitive Aquarius, discussing what you could do is exciting. But that doesn’t mean you actually want to get involved with the ideas, ventures or changes in question. However, with your ruler Uranus accenting the structure of your life, what begins as a mere exchange of ideas could soon turn into a serious plan, and that into changes, all before you know it. Unsettling as this will seem in the short term, deep down you’ll sense these changes aren’t just wise, they’re exactly what’s needed.

THURSDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Knowing that you’ve neglected certain commitments, especially to those closest, is one thing. However, actually making up for that is quite another. In fact, you’re urged to explore ways to deal with these issues before Sunday’s emotionally intense Full Moon. Begin thinking about this now, and by then you’ll know what to do.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Appealing as the idea of discussing certain tricky issues, then coming up with a workable solution may be, those arrangements are unlikely to last. Don’t let that keep you from exploring your options. Simply bear in mind that what you decide or do should be regarded as an experiment more than anything lasting.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Little is more exciting than a good idea, even if taking advantage of it means reorganising existing arrangements or future plans. While you regard this as a minor inconvenience for the results you get, certain individuals don’t just disagree, they’ll battle any such changes. Consider this before you begin discussing these ideas.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

While being truthful is a virtue, honest conversations aren’t necessarily easy or, in fact, an ideal solution for problems. However, things have become so complicated that you have no choice. Be any less than forthright, and you’ll only complicate matters. Better yet, others will applaud you for taking this courageous approach.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Often others have described you as being stubborn when, in fact, you were only sticking to what you’ve committed to or believe is best for everybody. Now, however, sudden changes in circumstances are forcing you to seek guidance. This will explain why, at times, others’ advice is worth listening to, and trusting.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

As a sensible earth sign, you long ago learnt that arguing about emotional issues is pointless. Yet, on occasion, you’ll be drawn into exactly such a discussion, then regretted it. However, one particular conflict needs to be talked over, and frankly. The secret? Stick to the matter in question, and that alone.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Tempting as it is to believe that hopeful discussions will lead to plans, it’s not only unwise, it’s unlikely. In fact, with the commutation planet Mercury retrograde from the 17th, the usual twists and turns could mean you’ll need to rethink things frequently. Knowing that, for now, regard any decisions as tentative.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Somebody seems to have decided that you not only need their advice, but that you’ll welcome their guidance as you proceed with the changes they have in mind. Irritating as this is, deep down you sense the individual in question is right, and to be trusted. Still, it’s your choice to say yes.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

It’s rare that you hold a grudge. However, recently you’ve faced a range of situations in which things weren’t just unfair, nobody was willing to discuss the facts or explore alternatives. Unfair as this seemed at the time, this was clearing the way for the new ideas or offers you’re currently exploring.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Usually, planning ahead is wise. But, as you’ll have noticed, with the actual foundation on which certain arrangements are based shifting, even simple arrangements should be regarded as tentative. The more flexible your approach to even seemingly simple arrangements, the easier it will be to organise things, especially those that involve others.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Some say you think you’re always right. However, whatever it is you’re faced with, from an idea to an obstacle, you’ll learn as much as you can about the matter in question and, only then, make a decision. The approach of others is far less detailed, so of course they’re not as well informed.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

In some situations, logic is useful. However, certain issues involve delicate egos as much as facts, which means charm will be more effective than straightforward practicalities. The move by charming Venus to accent these matters isn’t convenient, it indicates that you’ll know the right thing to say, and exact time to say it.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Nobody enjoys listening to, and learning about what others are up to more than an Aquarius. Their activities broaden your horizons, and without you bothering with making changes yourself. Except, according to your birthday chart, you’ll soon be drawn into others’ ideas, then plans and, in certain cases, will realise these are introducing exactly the variety of excitement you’ve been seeking. The challenge? Taking the next step, and actually getting involved yourself.

FRIDAY 7 FEBRURY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Few things are more annoying than having things to deal with, yet being short of facts, so unable to take action. Frustrating as that may be, with your ruler Mars still accenting new ideas and broadening your horizons, there’s still more for you to discover. You’ll make those decisions, but not until mid-February.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Now that your ruler Venus is positioned in the most strategic portion of your chart, it’s time to tackle certain issues you’ve had no idea how to deal with. Some are minor, others more complex, but each is confusing. Chat with a trusted friend. They’ll help you view these from a constructive perspective.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Recent events have made it clear how timely changes in certain longstanding arrangements and, also, recent plans would be. While you don’t mind and, in fact, are eager to make a few improvements, others won’t just be annoyed, they’ll be furious. Be patient. They’ll calm down, but not right away.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

The idea of making a single, lasting plan may be appealing. However, with the circumstances you’re dealing with shifting, often day by day, the secret is to view arrangements of any kind as more of an experiment than anything else. This enables you to embrace even sudden changes without drama.

Leo July 22 – August 21

As informative and, often, touching as recent extended conversations with loved ones were, you’re convinced that everything that needs to be said, has been discussed, and in depth. However, there’s more to discover. And much of that will help resolve several issues you thought you’d just have to live with.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Some decisions are easy. However, others seem to have a life of their own, which means you could end up reviewing certain issues point by point. While this is tedious, you’ll soon realise how crucial each of these is, and that the time you take is an investment in a wise decision.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Although you’ve accomplished a lot over the past month, while your ruler Venus was accenting the practical side of life, it wasn’t exactly interesting. However, now that these are dealt with, you can relax. Better yet, you’ll be free to pursue the thrilled events triggered by Venus’s move to accent love and life’s pleasures.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Moving on in life, whether in love, work or your own personal goals, means saying farewell to the past. This has become an excuse for avoiding otherwise thrilling ideas or offers. If in doubt, remember similar struggles in the past, and that eventually you made the move. It’s the same now.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Tempting as it is to try to revive one particular arrangement that was both exciting and rewarding at the time, things have moved on. If you feel you must explore this, do so. However, be ready to acknowledge that the ideas or individuals involved aren’t as aligned with your thinking as they once were.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

It takes Mars two years to go through the twelve signs, so its move into Capricorn on the 16th, could take you back to issues that arose then. If so, review these, your aim to learn from what worked and, even more, what didn’t. That will also help clarify how you approach more recent matters.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

For weeks you’ve been tiptoeing around potentially explosive matters. It’s not that you fear potential dramas, but that certain individuals are pretending to be better informed than they are, and that itself could lead to problems. The fact is, while being up to date matters to you, the individuals in question don’t really care.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Life would be a lot easier if you could finalise certain pivotal decisions. However, you won’t know enough to even think about this until you have vital facts. For now, shift your focus to other, less pressing, matters. Resolving them won’t just be a relief, what you learn in the process will be unexpectedly informative.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Do you feel you need a boost, something new, exciting, a passion that would light your fire? Your birthday chart indicates the move by Venus, which accents who and what you care about, into fiery Aries, will provide exactly that. True, this may mean saying yes to ideas or offers without having time to talk things over. You might even have to plunge in. If so, what you learn, experience and encounter will more than justify dealing with a little sudden disruption.

SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Few planetary shifts are as welcome as the arrival of Venus, the planet that accents love, life’s pleasures and, equally, your assets and wellbeing, into Aries. While there’ll be a powerful emphasis on what you enjoy, you’ll also spend time thinking about what works, what doesn’t and what needs to change.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

On one hand, discussions about potential changes are intriguing but, on the other, you’re anxious about how things would work out. Judging by the influence of the current Full Moon, which accents such matters, you’ve no choice but to learn as you deal with those changes, and now. Actually, that will be easiest.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Only now are you discovering that you unwittingly offended or upset somebody. That happens, but if it’s discussed immediately, things can be worked out easily and swiftly. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, which gives you little choice but to talk over issues at length and, equally, do a lot of listening.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

True, every sign is influenced by the Full Moon. However, the current one accents practical and financial matters, and indicates certain of these are likely to come to a head, you’re urged to prepare yourself for a few surprises. Unsettling as these may be initially, you’ll soon realise they’re timely breakthroughs.

Leo July 22 – August 21

The line between sticking to what you believe in and being stubborn isn’t always clear. That’s especially true at the moment. This means that, tempting as it is to stand your ground in certain tricky issues, you’re urged to give serious thought to what others have to say. You’ll be surprised how much you learn.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Somebody is blaming you for their unwise decisions or insisting the facts you gave them were incorrect. If the individual in question knew you’re a Virgo, they’d never adopt this strategy, because everybody is aware how painstaking you are about such matters. For now, say nothing. The facts will emerge when they should.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Because the recent pair of eclipses, in late December and on 10 January, both accented the structure of your life, there’s been lots of talk about changes. While these are likely, there’s no rush. In fact, judging by the influence of further eclipses, midyear, whatever you’ve decided should be regarded as tentative.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

You don’t regard yourself as secretive, until you’re in the midst of discussing potential changes and realise you never mentioned certain crucial matters to others, even those closest. While, you can explain now, it’s a big lesson about the wisdom of discussing and debating life’s joys and challenges as they arise.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

There’s a difference between talking about changes and actually undertaking them. Judging by February’s planetary setup, decisions should wait until the powerful Full Moon, on 23 February, which accents the structure of your life, and turns the ideas you’ve been talking about into plans. After that, you’ll know what to do.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

While you don’t mind a good argument, especially when a battle could clear the air, things seem too complicated to take the risk. You’re right. There are facts others are unaware of but, equally, you’re also lacking vital information. For now, opt for civilised discussions. They’ll achieve far more, with far less stress.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Although every sign is influenced by the weekend’s Full Moon, because it accents close alliances, in your personal life or out in the world, dramas are inevitable. These are timely, mostly because they’ll force unspoken issues out in the open. Unappealing as this sounds, actually talking things over will be a huge relief.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

True, many Pisceans have a talent for sidestepping tricky issues diplomatically. And, when the situation calls for it, you can be amazingly fierce. Currently, that may well be the case. Certainly if you need to stand up to others, you’re better off confronting them now, than hoping they’ll soon become more cooperative.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The line between a lively debate about what to do, where to go or the wisdom of taking on a new project, and actually making a decision to turn those ideas into action isn’t always clear. Right now, in fact, you’ve become so lost in discussing certain of these matters that it’s as if discussions are a familiar game, as opposed to anything you’ll actually do. It’s time, first, to recognise this then, second, to begin to explore those options with an eye to making them a part of your life.

SUNDAY 9 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Every once in a while, you realise that instead of fitting as much as you can into each day, you’re trying to do too much, so not doing anything well. Pausing to review what, and who, you’re putting first may seem a waste of time, but it’s actually a vital first step to putting things right.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Obviously, discussion is the best way to resolve everything from minor issues to major clashes. However, you’re in a period during which silence, that is, saying nothing at all, could be a better option. That means listening to others, carefully and attentively, then retreating to reflect on what’s been said.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

For ages you’ve been trying to break away from certain once rewarding arrangements, but nothing has worked. Now, suddenly it’s possible. That’s the good news. The bad news is you must discuss the reasons behind the changes, and frankly. Much as you’re dreading it, both those discussions and the changes are wise.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Making decisions is no problem for you. However, currently, you must opt for changes or, possibly, a plan that will ruffle a few feathers. Be prepared to ride out those objections. It won’t last long. Soon those who complained most will be thanking you for forcing them, and others, to make those changes.

Leo July 22 – August 21

While there’s a Full Moon every month, the current Leo Full Moon is accenting both unresolved issues and long overdue changes. While, obviously, this is unsettling, once you actually begin talking things over and, ideally, are speaking from the heart, you’ll realise how close you are to resolving many of these.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

You rarely think about it, but certain argumentative individuals will challenge others to prove their facts are correct, then shift their focus to that. While, obviously, you have whatever details are necessary, you’re urged to turn the table. Demand others explain why those facts are so important. That will be the end of their unwise strategy.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Long ago you realised that while most of those you’re close to, both family and friends, are agreeable, a few can’t help but turn a discussion into a battle of the wills. While, ordinarily, you’ll sidestep these, certain matters are important enough to draw you in. Back off. The fact is, these can wait.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

It would be no surprise if suddenly life seems to be making decisions for you. Between your reluctance to go along with a range of changes, some minor but others more far-reaching, and the influence of the current Full Moon, which accents such matters, there’s no question. The time has come.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Admitting that somebody you’ve admired in the past doesn’t live up to your vision of them won’t be easy. However, once you’ve overcome those feelings of disappointment, suddenly you’ll feel free. In fact, you’ll feel a new freedom to discuss intriguing ideas and spend time with those whose thinking excites and inspires you.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

During the coming weeks, you’ll be dealing with an exciting yet tricky planetary setup. While you’ll benefit from fiery Mars’s presence in Capricorn, with Mercury retrograde from the 17th, minor errors will be as confusing as, ultimately, they’ll be informative. The trick is to avoid rushing things but, instead, think and move slowly.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

There’s a secret to dealing with emotional ups and downs those around you and, to a certain extent, you are facing. And that is to encourage discussion of those concerns, but stop there. While, normally, you’d move on to explore potential solutions, these really must wait. You’ll soon learn why this is the best approach.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Tempting as it is to give others advice about the dramas they’re facing, these are theirs, and theirs alone, to deal with. Get involved and you’ll soon realise the issues in question regard personal matters as complex as they are irrigational. If they ask your advice, gently but firmly change the subject.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY