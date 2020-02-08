Image Credit:

MONDAY 10 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

True, as an Aries and a fire sign, you have a dramatic streak. However, the combination of the circumstances you’re facing and the feelings you’re experiencing are forcing you to acknowledge how much certain arrangements mean to you. Tempting as it is to take fast action, first reflect on the situation. You’ll learn a lot.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

No sign has a better sense of when it’s wise to take things slowly versus those moments when you’ve no choice but to plunge in, even if it means taking a chance. Not only is that the case now, what you discover in the process won’t just be interesting, it will be thrilling.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Last week your ruler Mercury moved into the crucial midheaven angle of your chart, which accents the structure of your life. Since then, you’ve been exploring all sorts of potential changes, major and minor. For now, focus on learning more about every possibility, even those that seem unrealistic. Decisions? They can and should wait.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

The past few days’ ups and downs have you wondering if your concerns are being prompted by the actual difficulties you’re facing, which aren’t that bad, or your mood. It’s probably a combination of the two. And the solution? Take a break. Get away from it all. You’ll return refreshed and revitalised.

Leo July 22 – August 21

While everybody is dealing with the intense mood triggered by the recent Full Moon, because it was in Leo, you’ll still have the deep feelings you experienced on your mind. Some were clear cut. Mostly, however, you’re only now recognising how important certain ideas, plans or individuals are to you.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

It’s no secret. Certain individuals cleverly sidestep their responsibilities, and in all sorts of situations. That’s the case now. Ironically, however, you’re now able to handle tricky arrangements yourself, which means tackling them once but properly. This, in turn, frees you to move on to whatever is next, completely free of concerns.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Almost every day, you’ve tried to express your irritation with the way certain matters were handled, but couldn’t find the right words. Now that your ruler Venus is in fiery Aries, the odds are good you’ll know exactly what to say and, better yet, find exactly the right moment to do it.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

The last thing you’re in the mood for are changes in elements of your domestic set up or working life. Yet between the influence of the recent Full Moon and the planetary focus on such matters, discussions are unavoidable. Ironically, once you learn more, you might decide these aren’t just wise, they’re timely.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Although your ruler Jupiter moves into a new sign only once a year, you’ll still be wrestling with the practical focus triggered by its presence in the down to earth Capricorn, and its accent on the wise use of your resources. While you’ve already dealt with several matters, a few remain, awaiting your attention.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Since early January, you’ve faced a range of situations that weren’t just frustrating, they prevented you from turning plans into lasting arrangements. This is no surprise, since with fiery Mars in the most strategic portion of your chart, life’s been about exploration. Those plans will happen, beginning next week.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

The Aquarius New Moon may have been over two weeks ago, but both events and your own powerful feelings will have made it clear changes aren’t just wise, they’re essential. While some are clear cut, others will require serious reflection. Despite that, you may need to act swiftly, then deal with the details later.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Long ago, you realised that certain individuals refuse to acknowledge they’re ever wrong, even in situations where it’s obvious they are. Still, you can’t help but argue about this. That’s not only pointless, often you end up shouldering the responsibility for their errors. Steer clear of them. It’s the best option.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

Out of character as leaving pivotal decisions up to others may be, you’ll soon discover that not only are certain individuals more knowledgeable about the matters in question than you are, you’ll sense you’re better off trusting the judgement of those more experienced in these and other similar matters. While, initially, you may struggle with relinquishing control in that way, you’ll soon enjoy having a team backing you up and supporting this process of exploration.

TUESDAY 11 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Few things are more difficult for you than being eager to turn ideas into action, yet facing practical restrictions. These aren’t just important, what you learn from these will help you understand the true nature of the situation and, equally, you’ll realise how much this matters, now and in terms of your future.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

It’s often said that you’re stubborn. However, you tend to regard it as being cautious, especially about the unknown or things you regard as uncertain. Now, however, events are forcing you to take chances. This will open your mind to ideas that, quite simply, have never before been of any interest to you.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

From your point of view, as an inquisitive Gemini, simply discussing intriguing ideas and potential plans is worthwhile. Even if you don’t end up pursuing them, you learn a lot. But, as you’re discovering, not everybody feels that way. In fact, many want solid arrangements. Explain, politely but firmly, that’s not possible.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Usually, the influence of the Full Moon wanes swiftly. However, because last Sunday’s accented an ongoing issue, which is standing your ground with certain difficult individuals, you’re still on edge. You needn’t be. This is a genuine problem which merits proper support, from a friend or, possibly a coach or counsellor.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Admittedly you sometimes complain about those around you who’re lazy, so much they leave everything up to you. But now that one particular individual is feeling energetic and so taking charge, you’re irritated. While that’s understandable, you’re urged to give in. Not only are their intentions good, their efforts will be amazingly helpful.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Although your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle doesn’t actually begin until a week from now, on the 17th, you already sense the importance of ensuring arrangements are flexible. Take this approach, and when those unexpected events arise, you’ll already have a sense what the problems could be and, even more, you’ll also have solutions in mind.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Listening to others complain about situations that could be easily remedied by a frank exchange of ideas takes patience. While, as a Libra, you have this in abundance, at least consider the possibility of suggesting what they might say. Although it’s obvious to you, it’s not to the individual in question.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Only those who know you well are aware how tactful you can be, even when dealing with somebody who’s unreasonable. While that meant sidestepping certain facts, it was wise at the time. Now, however, you need to discuss the matters in question frankly. This means you must include even potentially troublesome facts.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

For most Sagittarians, a sense of humour isn’t just natural, it’s a way of dealing with otherwise annoying situations or tedious individuals. At the moment, however, it would be unwise to laugh off certain seriously tricky elements of these matters. Tackle them head on, and the sooner you do it, the better.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Ordinarily, you’ve a talent for ignoring criticism, especially if you’ve little respect for those who’re making the remarks in question. But now somebody you respect has confronted you about your ideas. Listen to what they have to say. They may be tough, but they have your best interests in mind.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

There’s been talk about changes in longstanding elements of your life for ages. While, thus far, you’ve brushed off those ideas as unappealing if not just plain unrealistic, recently your perspective on these has shifted. In fact, you’re now considering them. You should. The sooner you make them, the easier it will be.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

From your perspective, a commitment is exactly that. However, certain individuals are using recent unsettling events as an excuse for backing out of arrangements. Unfair if not infuriating as this may be, they aren’t reliable at the best of times. Agree. Let them go and find others to work with.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

It’s not that you’ve been shy about speaking your mind or dishonest as you sidestepped tricky issues. It’s that, at the time, you didn’t realise you were avoiding these. Now that you’re aware of this, you can revisit those from the past and, where necessary, discuss them frankly. But, even more, you can be honest with yourself about what and, especially, who means most to you in life. And you can ensure you enjoy every moment of your time with them, now and in the future.

WEDNESDAY 12 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Being a resilient fire sign, you’ve a talent for dealing with and overcoming even seriously challenging situations. However, those you’re currently facing are complex, enough you’re being forced to take things slowly. While this is frustrating, the insights you’re gaining from these will more than justify learning how to be more patient.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

The Full Moon may have taken place a few days ago. However, because it accented the structure of your life, the questions it raised are still being discussed, enthusiastically and at length. Learn from this. The lesson isn’t about what’s right or wrong, but about being willing to explore for the sheer joy of it.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Something new is on its way. You sense it but, at the same time, nothing has been decided. This is often what happens during periods of change. While, often, those who’re eager to make changes will discuss various options, it’s also vital that everybody wait until circumstances catch up with those ideas.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

It’s not that you’re a control freak. The real problem is you fear leaving decisions that will influence your life in the hands of another will lead to clashes. The trick is to hand over the task, but also make it clear you expect to review the outcome before anything is finalised.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Sudden changes in elements of your life may be overdue, but that doesn’t mean you’re happy about them. In fact, you’re not so sure they’re a good idea, so want to tackle these in stages. Instead of battling them, go with the flow. Things will work out far better than you anticipate.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Obviously, you’re proud to be a Virgo. But you sometimes resent the fact that because others know you’ll keep track of both details and what needs to be done, the individuals in question don’t make an effort. While that’s understandable, often it’s better if you simply deal with such matters yourself.

Libra September 22 – October 21

For weeks, if not months, you’ve had to sidestep one particular matter. While you’re usually able to devise a solution that’s both tactful and practical, you’re lacking inspiration. The real problem is that you’re not being told everything you need to know. Ask for further information. It will make a huge difference.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Although Mercury’s retrograde cycle doesn’t actually begin until Monday the 17th, you’re urged to be wary about what you say and, especially, promise to do. That’s because in certain situations, everybody has been sidestepping the facts for ages. Begin untangling that confusion now. It may seem pointless, but you’ll soon be glad you did.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Exciting ideas are in the air. While at the moment these may involve no more than discussion, within weeks these are likely to come together into a lasting plan. The trick is to take it slowly. While, on one hand, you’re lacking pivotal facts, equally, the actual arrangements can’t be rushed.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

The powerful Mars, planet of courage and action, takes two years to go through the zodiac, and thus is in each sign for six weeks. Consequently, its move into Capricorn, this Sunday, begins a powerful cycle of both review and exploration. For now, focus on that. Decisions may seem urgent, but they can wait.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Being an air sign, you have a healthy respect for facts. Yet, you’ve noticed those who allow their decisions to be shaped by facts alone, lead a predictable existence. You need the kind of stimulation that comes with combining those facts with an adventurous approach to making decisions and, in turn, organising plans.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

The time has come for a frank discussion. For ages you’ve been committed to achieving certain personal goals but, also, you’ve been working closely with somebody who is also going after their own dreams. However, recent problems are making this difficult. Back out now, while you can do it diplomatically.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

For months, if not years, you’ve been putting off changes in elements of your domestic life, career or, perhaps, the balance between the two. But with your ruler Uranus actually accenting these matters in your birthday chart, these aren’t just important, what you learn both from talking things over with others but, even more, from experience will be illuminating now but, also, will revolutionise your thinking about matters you’ve regarded as unchanging. Soon they will and, better yet, you’ll embrace those changes.

THURSDAY 13 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Only weeks ago, you did all you could to avoid certain activities or, in fact, those who’re involved in them. Since then, however, you’ve become increasingly inquisitive about these. The real problem is there’s no fast way to do this. Still, with each passing day, what you learn justifies being patient.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Discussions about exploring unfamiliar places or activities is nothing new. Yet, mostly, you’ve managed to sidestep those that are unappealing. However, you’ve been cornered into getting involved with a few and, to your surprise, are enjoying them. Enough that, hopefully, you’ll finally begin to take what the others offer more seriously.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Although your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle doesn’t actually begin until Monday the 17th, the odds are good you’re aware a range of changes are in the air. Knowing that, regard existing plans and those you discuss as more of an experiment, than anything else. For now, it’s all about exploration.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

While, obviously, crucial matters need to be discussed frankly before plans are finalised or decisions agreed, you’re uneasy. You sense others are holding back and, because of that, you are, too. Bide your time. Sunday’s move by forthright Mars to accent this will add some much-needed fire to the proceedings.

Leo July 22 – August 21

If you’re restless, it’s no surprise. In fact, with fiery Mars accenting those activities that lift your spirits and those whose company you enjoy since early in the year, you’ve developed the habit of packing each day with fun. Wonderful as it’s been, certain practical matters aren’t just pressing, they’ll soon take priority.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Planning ahead may be wise, and certain individuals are incredibly enthusiastic about it. However, you’ve learnt that if plans are too precise or, worse, commitments can’t be changed, you can run into problems. The trick is to make those plans, but ensure they’re flexible enough to ride out unexpected events.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Although tact is one of the greatest gifts of your character, as a Libra, there are occasions when even you need to resort to being forthright, if not downright blunt. This is one of those times. If you state any less than the full facts, certain unscrupulous individuals will turn your words against you.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

You probably don’t remember it, but on several occasions over the past months, you brushed off others’ questions with an answer that wasn’t a straightforward lie, but also wasn’t truthful. While, at the time, this avoided problems, now those statements could be troublesome. Deal with these, and the sooner, the better.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Every once in a while, when you’re short of cash or don’t have time enough for what needs to be done, you promise yourself that you’ll get more organised, budgeting your money, time and even alliances. While, previously, you’ve never gotten around to it, the odds are good that now you will.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Being a sensible earth sign, you’ll always explore every idea or offer that comes your way. But that doesn’t mean you’ll take them seriously. Now you’re urged to do exactly that. What seems impractical if not unrealistic could, when you learn more and circumstances have shifted, turn out to be fantastic.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

While you don’t mind clashes with others, you’re irritated by those who regard arguing as an amusing pastime. However, you’re conscious that certain decisions are increasingly pressing. The real issue is the huge gap between your views and what others think. Be prepared to stand your ground. It’s the only real option.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Exciting as certain plans are, the big picture remains unclear. Actually, that’s good, simply because you may not have that vision until after the Pisces New Moon, on the 23rd, and its accompanying insights. Knowing that, regard what you discuss and plan now as tentative, if not a trial run.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you secretive about your ideas. And, equally, you’re open about your feelings, especially towards friends and loved ones – or so you think. But, actually, you assume they recognise the way you express yourself when, in fact, they may not always receive the message as you anticipate. The solution? Discuss those feelings, how much you care, and the extent of those feelings. This won’t just be important and, possibly, reassuring for them, in the process, the odds are good you’ll learn a lot, as well.

FRIDAY 14 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

You’ve never been a fan of those who insist decisions be talked over in detail. But now, suddenly, you’re beginning to realise how much you’re learning from discussions that are as thorough as they are extensive. You’re right to feel this way. Within days the insights you’ve been gaining will be crucial.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Sticking to an idea or plan you believe in may be a virtue. However, in doing so, you’re also ignoring those that others are excited about. While, understandably, you’re being cautious, this is about what you’re learning, not about making commitments, at least just yet. The more inquisitive your attitude, the better.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

For ages you’ve been frustrated by the stubborn refusal of certain individuals to even discuss potential changes or new ideas. You enjoy this because even if things don’t proceed as you hoped, you’ll learn something. For now, focus on that. Those insights will prove amazingly informative, as you’ll soon discover.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Long ago, you realised certain individuals who’re always annoyed about something are easier to deal with if you listen to their complaints, are sympathetic, then gently change the subject. Now, however, they’re blaming you for a range of those problems. Use the same strategy. Sidestep the issue until their mood improves.

Leo July 22 – August 21

When you made certain promises or commitments the idea there’d be problems didn’t even cross your mind. But now you’re struggling with certain increasingly pressing practical matters. Tempting as it is to hope they’ll simply vanish, at least delve into them. Once you’re better informed, you’ll know what to do next.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Although your ruler Mercury doesn’t actually go retrograde until Monday, the 17th, it would be no surprise if you weren’t already experiencing the twists and turns that are a preview of this period. Regard it as a lesson in being flexible, and you’ll avoid future problems and possibly learn a lot.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Have you been plagued by impossible dilemmas? On Monday the communication planet Mercury goes retrograde. While many moan about the resulting increase in errors, often the resulting discussions lead to unexpected, and surprisingly informative, insights. That will be especially the case this time around. The more questions you ask, the more you’ll learn.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Time with those you care about is always precious. Yet recently, events in your life and a range of demands have robbed you of those treasured moments. What’s more, your life is about to become busier and, happily, more exciting. However, that means time for those cherished individuals must be your top priority.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Being a fire sign, you’ve always wondered why others fear showing strong feelings, from passion about somebody or something to intense anger. Yet, in truth, you’ve been avoiding being forthright about certain matters. The time has come to raise, and discuss these, as frankly as possible, and the sooner, the better.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Obviously, life would be a lot easier if, when you’re confronted by an idea or plan you dislike, you could simply reject it. But you’ve learnt that often what’s least appealing isn’t just worth getting involved in, you could benefit enormously. And that is decidedly the case now, as you’re about to discover.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

You probably know yourself better than many of the signs, mostly because you’re a clever Aquarius. But you still have certain blind spots. And one is habits, that is, things you’ve done one way for longer than you can remember. These may be reassuring. But they’re preventing you from exploring new, and exciting, options.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

By no means are you secretive. However, you’ve powerful instincts about when it’s wise to speak frankly, even about complex matters and, equally, when to remain silent. Despite the many discussions currently taking place, the less you say, the better. While this won’t make sense now, soon it will.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

In your birthday chart, the ideas planet Mercury is positioned in the most practical angle of your chart, which accents discussions about what works and what doesn’t, in your world and life. However, it’s also in the intuitive Pisces, which indicates you’ll learn as much from your instincts and feelings as hard facts. While this may mean analysing elements of your life will take longer and be more complex, what you learn will justify the patience required.

SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Being an Aries, even the idea of having to review plans that you worked hard to organise is irritating. Yet it’s increasingly clear that you’ve no choice. Actually this is in your best interests. Changes are inevitable. But before you rethink arrangements, you need to update both facts and your priorities.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Only now are you beginning to realise the degree to which somebody who you regarded as being nothing more than friendly was actually manipulating you, and for their own purposes. While this is more hurtful than anything to worry about, it’s a vital and timely lesson in assessing who you can trust.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

As an inquisitive Gemini, you’re always battling those who’re eager to turn what are merely good ideas into a solid and unchanging plan. Yet you’d like to take things further. Do exactly that, discuss what you’re thinking and exploring, while tactfully but firmly avoiding commitments that you’re not yet ready to make.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

If you’re feeling frustrated, it’s no surprise. You’ve discussed all sorts of solutions for certain ongoing conflicts but got nowhere. Ironically, the misunderstandings triggered by the retrograde Mercury could do the trick. They’ll offer a perfect excuse to suggest, and explore, ways to resolve difficulties you feared you’d just have to live with.

Leo July 22 – August 21

The time has come to tackle certain tedious but increasingly crucial details. Recently, they weren’t just of little concern, there was little likelihood of change. But now, suddenly, you’ll not only need to reorganise these, the odds are good you’ll need to do it suddenly and be unexpectedly inventive.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

It would be fair to say that, of the twelve signs, you’re best at making plans and, just as much, dealing with the unexpected. This is especially important now, in a period of not only change but in breakthroughs. The more flexible your arrangements are, the more easily they’ll adapt to those changes.

Libra September 22 – October 21

On several occasions over the past months, you’ve relied on what can only be termed as ‘half-truths’ to avoid a potentially upsetting clash. While, back then, that was the best possible strategy, the time has come to put the facts right. Regard this as clarifying the matter in question, nothing more.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Ordinarily, you’ve an amazing ability to stand your ground with those who’re difficult without allowing issues to become an out and out battle. Now, however, it appears you’ve no choice. Actually, that’s for the best. The trick is to gather your facts, then state your case with conviction. The rest will be easy.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Somebody has a talent for getting you to make commitments that seem uncomplicated but which, as time passes, become increasingly demanding. While, in the past, you’ve juggled your plans and got it all done, you owe it to yourself to review these. Do so now. It will be far easier than you expect.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

In a few days, the Sun moves into the idealistic sign Pisces and into one of the most inquisitive portions of your chart. This triggers not only a cycle of exploration, but will also encourage you to revisit certain plans that once excited you but didn’t work out. Within a short time they could.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Long ago you learnt that while, often, disputes are best dealt with immediately, some should just be ignored. If you allow them to slip into the background, gradually everybody forgets about them. That is the case now, and in a range of matters. Try it. You’ll be amazed how well it works.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

You don’t think of yourself as a control freak. However, when sudden events force you to give in to the demands of others or, possibly, circumstances, you won’t be happy. For now, don’t struggle. Within a surprisingly short time, the mood will shift and so will your role in making decisions.

IF IT’S BIRTHDAY TODAY

From time to time you’ve been forced to be tough, either with one particular individual or, on occasion, when dealing with a practical matter. And while, being a logical air sign, you’re good at it, that approach to life runs counter to your fundamentally idealistic nature. You’d rather think the best of others and inspire them, as they do you. However, what you learn from having to take a tough stance won’t just be informative, it will mean you’re more demanding in arrangements you once regarded as acceptable.

SUNDAY 16 FEBRUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Ordinarily, you’re not only interested in learning about changes, if they’re exciting enough, you’ll plunge in. However, now you’re feeling wary. That caution is no surprise. While there’s no real risk involved, you’re lacking vital information, and worse are completely unware of it. The sooner you update your facts, the better.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Life’s joys appear in many ways. While some are obvious, recently others have been as perplexing as they’ve been informative. The people or situations involved have taken you in new directions. While, initially, these seemed unappealing, you’re beginning to realise what was least expected, and possibly, seemed least promising, was most rewarding.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Struggling to make a plan once is bad enough. But with both circumstances and your priorities shifting, and possibly more than once, the odds are good you’re in for a series of changes. While, obviously, they’ll be unsettling, this period’s about exploration not devising a single, lasting, plan and sticking to it.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

After weeks of being patient and, even more, tolerating the bad tempered attitude of one particular individual, it seems you’re close to striking an accord. While that’s true, don’t rush it. With Mercury retrograde from Monday until 10 March, there’ll be many versions of solutions before you find one that lasts.

Leo July 22 – August 21

For ages you’ve been trying to come up with a solution for a range of issues that aren’t just challenging, they’re proving unexpectedly complex. Keep at it. The odds are good that, over the coming days, unanticipated events will force you, and everybody else, to take an suprising but worthwhile approach.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

While it’s true, you can sometimes be a tough critic of others, that doesn’t mean you’re comfortable when the table is turned, and others are judging your plans, ideas or activities. Still, it’s worth listening to others’ comments, now and in the future. You’ll amazed how much you learn from them.

Libra September 22 – October 21

As a Libra, you have a talent for dealing with those who’re renowned for their short fuse. While, recently, you were able to sidestep dramas, several provocative issues need to be discussed, and soon. Waste no time devising a tactful approach. The more forthright you are, the better, as you’ll swiftly discover.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Somebody hasn’t just decided you’re to blame for certain of their problems, they insist you’re responsible for dealing with these. Don’t argue. Instead, discuss this with others involved with this individual. You’ll soon learn you’re not alone in being accused. Once that’s clear, you can confront the individual in question jointly.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

You don’t think about it until you’re dealing with somebody who simply makes demands without thinking about their impact on others. But now that your own schedule is becoming more complex and, worse, others are depending on you, it’s essential you review what you can do and, equally, what you can’t.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Usually, when you say the single word ‘no’, you mean it. Now, however, you’re urged to regard even a seemingly flat refusal as a period of reflection. Not only is that wise, what you learn with each passing day will make it clear how much you misunderstood what’s behind these ideas.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

It’s no secret that one particular individual isn’t just temperamental, they seem to enjoy provoking emotional dramas. While you’ve a knack for calming them down, it’s worth actually discussing this irritating habit. That is, turn their affection for dramas into one involving the two of you. Their reaction will amaze, and amuse, you.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Finally, you’ve realised that when it comes to dealing with certain tricky individuals or equally complex matters, you’re short of facts. That being the case, ignore pressure from others to take swift action and instead, begin asking some serious questions. What you learn won’t just be interesting, it could revolutionise your thinking.

